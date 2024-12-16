The Shoebox Project seeks support to help local women

By Jacob Fehr

THE Haldimand-Norfolk-Brant chapter of The Shoebox Project for Women is once again collecting donations of shoeboxes containing items for local women facing homelessness. Stephanie Demeyere-Foucault, assistant co-ordinator for the organization’s local chapter, told the Maple Leaf about the group and its initiative.

“The Shoebox Project for Women is an unaffiliated, non-religious, Canadian charity that supports women experiencing or at-risk-of homelessness, and that celebrates diversity, builds awareness, challenges stigma and promotes equity,” she said. “Our mission is to uplift and empower women who are experiencing or at-risk-of homelessness through in-kind support, education, and community participation.”

To support the initiative, community members could make a monetary donation online through the organization’s website or “fill a standard-sized, decorated shoebox with approximately $50 worth of gifts and essentials that any woman might enjoy, and include a warm greeting or message of support,” the website stated.

Organization volunteers will distribute the shoeboxes of gifts to local women’s shelters and other agencies serving women affected by homelessness.

“Last year our chapter of Brantford, Haldimand, and Norfolk provided over 500 boxes to displaced women. Our goal [this year] is to do the same but unfortunately the need is way more than that in our area,” Ms. Demeyere-Foucault said.

Port Dover’s drop-off location for donations to The Shoebox Project is The Dover Cheese Shop. She said the organization is grateful to be supported by the store’s owner, Jenny Ball.

“This is our second year,” Ms. Ball said of collecting donations at her store. “Last year was our first and we were blown away by how well it went.”

She explained that Ms. Demeyere-Foucault asked her if she’d be willing to collect donations at her store last year, and “we were all over it.”

“I think it’s great. We’re a woman-owned business and all women employees here and we want to support other women… we think it’s great to be able to supply a little something extra around Christmas for someone going through a bit of a rough period.”

Ms. Ball said that in 2023, her store collected enough shoeboxes for everyone on the chapter’s list. The deadline for donations this year was extended until December 6.

“We’re happy with the extension because they’re really starting to roll in now,” she said. “Last year, Dover had the most boxes… we really blew it out of the water last year so hopefully we can do it again this year.”

“Please feel free to drop off items or gift cards to The Dover Cheese Shop by December 6. We truly appreciate all the support,” Ms. Demeyere-Foucault said.

For more information about The Shoebox Project and its local chapter, visit shoeboxproject.ca/chapters/hnb.

Originally published December 4, 2024