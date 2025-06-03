Bea Hamilton

We are saddened to announce that Beatrice (Bea) Hamilton, in her 89th year, with family and peacefully at her beloved home, passed away on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Bea was the cherished wife of Dr. Gavin Hamilton and the late John White. Adored mother and step mother to Martha Marshall and her husband Doug, Emily White and her husband Rick von Dehn, Dr. Scot Hamilton and his wife Jennifer Cairns, and Dr. Kirk Hamilton and his wife Pam. Wonderful grandmother to Hayley, Rachel, Sam (Josie), Sarah (Jake), Sydney (Ciaran), Matthew (Maizie), Jeff, Megan (Evan), and Amelia. Beloved Auntie Bea to Erica Boone and her husband Charlie. And to countless other friends and neighbourhood children over many years. Delighted great-grandmother and great aunt to Hannah (Maitland), Claire (Phil), Frankie, Seymour, Woody, and Haddie Beatrice. Predeceased by her sister Barbara Fisher and brother Charles Ivey.

Bea was born in Port Dover, at the time, a small fishing village on Lake Erie. She was a very proud Port Doverite and loved spending time at her Lynn-bank home as often as she could throughout her life.

Bea loved Ontario history, especially its Indigenous peoples. As a young woman, she spent summers on archaeological digs with Wilfrid Jury and later she was a dedicated volunteer involved in the development of London’s Museum of Ontario Archaeology and its museum shop.

Bea married John White and they started their family in London, Ontario. John represented the riding of London South in the provincial legislature for many years. Bea was a wonderful wife and mother, adept political partner for John, gracious hostess to many family, friends and colleagues, and general master of all things in their busy life of work and home.

Bea had many interests and talents, especially in the arts, literature, theatre, and music. She was a creator—writing and illustrating stories for her grandchildren, painting watercolours, reciting poetry and long Shakespearean passages from memory, and learning to adapt her piano playing to learn new pieces by ear as her sight began to fail.

After John passed away, Bea was lucky to meet and marry Dr. Gavin Hamilton. Given their season in life, they hoped to have 10 years together, but they were each other’s driving force and shared 27 blissful years. Bea and Gavin built a wonderful life full of family, adventures, canoeing, biking, and travel. Both families were enriched by their union.

For all who knew Bea, we will remember her grace and humility, her genuine warmth and kindness, her wit and keen intellect, her strength and courage, and her ability to always find the positives in people and situations. If you are thinking of Bea, Gavin suggests planting a tree in her memory.

Family and friends were welcomed for visitation on Sunday, June 1, 2025, from 2:00–5:00 p.m. at the A. Millard George Funeral Home, 60 Ridout St. S., London. A memorial service took place on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at St. James Westminster Church, 115 Askin St., London. Online condolences, memories, and photographs shared at http://www.amgfh.com.