Paul Jarvis Snowden

Paul Jarvis Snowden passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 25, 2025, while surrounded by his family at Norfolk General Hospital, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Paul was a jovial, hard-working man who had the ability to enlighten everyone with his sense of humor. A dedicated truck driver (The Nanticoke Slowpoke) who put in countless miles across Ontario and beyond. Paul had a way of welcoming everyone into his life with open arms and was always ready to lend a helping hand.

Paul, who was promoted to glory in his 72nd year, was a loving father to Ryan of Townsend and Jeremy (Jodi) of Port Dover. Papa Paul to his grandchildren Austyn, Brady, Sophie, Effie, Marley, Solon and Josie. Loving brother of Deb French, Ruth (Jonathan Chevreau), Mark (Beth), and Jennifer Chittim. Predeceased by his parents Hubert (Tobe) and Helen (nee Legge) Snowden and wife Susan (nee Woolley) Snowden.

Family and friends are invited to call at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis, on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 1–5 p.m. Interment Christ Anglican Church Cemetery on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Paul’s life at the Nanticoke Community Centre at 12:00 p.m.

Donations to the Norfolk Haldimand Hospice would be appreciated. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at cooperfuneralhome.ca.