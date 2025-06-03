Jessica Berg

BERG, Jessica Lee passed away at home on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in her 39th year. Oh Jessica Lee Berg, she was a fighter through and through! We’ve never known a stronger person, with more love, determination and strength. There’s nowhere near enough words to explain the challenges this woman endured and conquered. A life of chronic illness has caught up unfortunately, and Jess has gone home to be with mom Tammy Loshaw-Berg and her soulmate JP Benson. May she forever RIP and finally feel what it’s like to be pain free.

Survived by her father Don Berg and sister Amanda Berg. A second mother and sisters, Becky Loshaw, Lexy Walsh, Bella Ivanis, best friend and sister Valerie Hillis and so many people she loved dearly! I wish I could list you all, every single one of you she was grateful for and loved deeply. We love you 5-Ever and miss you beyond words. Fly High and Free Beautiful Soul.

In keeping with Jessica’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, Port Dover, 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to McMaster Children’s Hospital, Juravinski Cancer Centre, The Kidney Foundation of Canada, Simcoe and District Humane Society or Ronald McDonald Charities, would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.