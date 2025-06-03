Kenneth Hurst

HURST, Kenneth, passed away at Age Care Brant, Burlington, on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in his 83rd year. Predeceased by his wife Linda (2004). Cherished father of Brad (Crystal) Hurst of Caledonia and Jodie Hurst of Burlington. Loving grandfather of Liam and Aiden. Survived by sisters-in-law Ethel and Maxine Hurst. Ken will be missed by his extended family and his wide circle of friends. Predeceased by his brothers Gary and Ron, sister Linda Beaumont and her husband Leonard. Ken had resided at Age Care Brant for the last 14 years. He retired from Stelco as a millwright. He was a good, kind-hearted man that would help anyone that needed it. He had a great sense of humour and was very comical. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved the outdoors and spending time in nature. Ken will be fondly remembered by many.

In keeping with Ken’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, Port Dover, 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.