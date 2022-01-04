Death Notices – January 2022

Published January 5, 2022







Gayle Bridger

BRIDGER, Gayle Elizabeth (nee Jaques) of Port Dover –passed away at Norfolk General Hospital on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in her 75th year. Cherished wife of Bob for more than 55 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Chris Bridger and Deena Condotta and Mark and Sasha Bridger all of Toronto. Devoted grandmother of Julia, Evelyn, Aria, Isabella, Christina and Lea. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Wendy Dupon and Bryan Lorentz of Port Dover. Gayle will be sadly missed by her nephews and extended family. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Norma Jaques and brothers Joe and Bill.

Gayle was a Medical Secretary for many years when she lived in Toronto. She had a number of artistic talents, she played the fiddle and the Irish drum and enjoyed painting and drawing.

A private family Memorial Service will be held. Public visitation and graveside service will be held in the new year details to be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover 519-583-1530. For those wishing donations to Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca





Katherine (Kat) Dolson

DOLSON, Katherine Ann (Kat) – Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Stedman Community Hospice, Brantford on Sunday, December 12, 2021 in her 65th year. Survived by her father Fred Rozniak and predeceased by her mother Anna (Stire) Rozniak. Loving wife to Robert Dolson. Dear mom to Aimee Shortt (Robert Jamieson) and Hannah Dolson. Katherine is survived by her brother Steve Rozniak.

Katherine was an Educational Assistant for over 3 decades starting with the Norfolk School Board and then continuing with the Grand Erie District School Board. Katherine shared all her talents with the children in Norfolk County. She had many passions in life and singing was one of them. Her favourite saying was “I love my life and I love my friends.” She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Cremation has taken place. Serenity Burial & Cremation Services Inc., 361 Main Street, Port Dover (226) 290-9093 have been entrusted with the arrangements. For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Katherine’s memory, they are asked to consider Stedman Community Hospice, 99 Wayne Gretzky Parkway, Brantford, Ontario N3S 6T6, Cancer Support & Resource Program, 645 Norfolk Street North, Simcoe, Ontario N3Y 4L2 or Juravinski Cancer Centre, 699 Concession Street, Hamilton, Ontario L8V 5C2. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com





Dick Hill

HILL, Richard (Dick) – passed away peacefully at Parkview Meadows Retirement Home on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in his 88th year. Dear husband of Frances, loving father of Rick (Kathi) of Hamilton, John of Peacock Point, Susan Moreau (Michel) of Hamilton, Donna (Terry) Court of Beamsville, Jim (Evonne) Davidson of Ancaster, Susan Davidson (Dave Jarret) of Ancaster and Jane Knechtel (Steve Hisaw) of Port Dover. Fondly remembered by grandchildren Clark, Natalie, Daniel, Ryan, Nicholas, Jake, Jordan, Samantha and Madeline, great-grandchildren Jaydan, Sienna and Juliet. Sadly missed by his brother William of Williamsville NY and sister-in-law Beverly of Florida. Predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Emily, brother Donald and sister-in-law Barbara.

Dick graduated from Queen’s University in engineering before working for over 36 years at Stelco, first at Hilton Works then finishing his career at Lake Erie Works. He enjoyed curling and attended numerous Bonspiels in Quebec. He enjoyed hockey, golf and was a member of the Old Boys Lacrosse Association.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home 519-583-1530. The family would like to thank the staff at Parkview Meadows LTC for their kindness and compassion given to Dick. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca





Violet Monroe

MONROE, Violet – It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Violet Kathleen Monroe (nee: Aspden). Violet passed peacefully in her 100th year on December 30th, 2021 at the Norfolk Hospital Nursing Home surrounded by family. Predeceased by husband Charles and son David. Survived by son Doug and Sally, Granddaughters Lisa (Andrew), Vicki (Ted), Tracey (Mike), Leslie (Troy), Tracey (Larry), and Leslie. She also leaves behind Great-grandchildren and one Great-great-grandson.

Violet loved playing bridge; crocheting and cooking for her family (she made the best Apple pie). She was also a member of the Walsh Baptist Church.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will follow with interment at Port Dover Cemetery. Reverend Marc Bertrand to officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe (519-426-1314). If so desired, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.ferrisfuneral.com

Very special thanks to the staff of NGH Nursing Home for all their care and compassion of this feisty little lady.





Stan Morris

MORRIS, Samuel Stanford “Stan” – passed away peacefully at home in Port Dover on December 21, 2021 in his 91st year. Dear husband of Ione for 64 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Paul & Jamie Morris of Port Dover; Michelle & Scott Rowland of Toronto; Ian Morris & Lenie Ott of Toronto. Proud and loving grandfather of Blake & Veronica Rowland; Lisa & Chris Waugh; Brooke Morris; Celina Morris; Blair Morris (2006). He loved his great-grandchildren Charlotte, Jack, Nathan, and Emma. Also survived by brother-in-law Ken Painter and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother Archie Morris and sister-in-law Georgina; sister Georgia Painter; sister Rosemary and brother-in-law Clarence Mitchell.

Stan loved his wife and family more than anything. He also firmly believed that Port Dover was the best community in the world. He worked throughout his life in service groups and on local committees to help make Port Dover a better place for everyone. That work led to numerous awards over his lifetime, including the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. Stan joined the staff of the family’s Port Dover Maple Leaf newspaper in 1948. Over the next seven decades, he witnessed local history first-hand and shared those stories in the newspaper all his adult life. With that breadth of knowledge, he remained active writing stories and proofreading every issue until his death.

A visitation for Stan was held on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 from 4 pm to 7 pm at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave, Port Dover 519-583-1530. A family Funeral Service was held on Tuesday afternoon at Grace Church, Port Dover with Rev. Kathryn Vance officiating. Interment at Port Dover Cemetery. For those wishing, donations to the Port Dover Foundation would be appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca