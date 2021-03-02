Death Notices – March 2021

Published March 3, 2021

Ronald Bush

BUSH, Ronald Winston – Peacefully with his family by his side passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the age of 79. Pre-deceased by his parents George and Ina (Grant) Bush. Beloved husband to Sharon (Fox) Bush. Loving father to Roxanne (Robert) Mulder and Keith Bush. Proud papa to Brett and Blake Sullivan. Grandpa to his fur babies Max and Jackson. He will be missed by his siblings Georgina Mummery, Rosemary Cossar, Lois (Wilf) Waldick and also missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Wallace (Spud), brothers-in-law Walter and Jim. He will be missed by his life-long family friends John (Diane – deceased) Macaulay and Janet.

Cremation has taken place. Serenity Burial & Cremation Services Inc., 361 Main Street (226) 290-9093 have been entrusted with the arrangements. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Ron’s name they are asked to consider Stedman Community Hospice, 445 Grey St, Brantford, Ontario N3S 6X1; Simcoe and District Humane Society, 24 Grigg Drive, Simcoe, Ontario N3Y 4L1; and Spinal Cord Injury of Ontario, 520 Sutherland Drive, Toronto, Ontario M4G 3V9. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com

Dave Lewis

LEWIS, Dave – passed away on February 26, 2021 at Norfolk General Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. Loved husband of Penni, proud and loving father of David John (Michelle), Stephen (Susan), Nancy (Glenn Bowerman), Dee Chappell (Scott Peever) and David Chappell. Nothing was more special than spending time with his grandchildren Alison, Amanda, Natasha, David D, Paul, Ryan, Michael, Christopher, D.J., Daniel, Shawn, Mya and great-grandchild Hope.

Dave enjoyed playing golf and was very active in the community.

Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home 519-583-1530. Cremation has taken place with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

For those wishing, donations to Knox Presbyterian Church or the Life Line Food Bank would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Gordon Miller

MILLER, Gordon Irwin – With very sad hearts, the Miller Family announces the peaceful passing of Gordon I. Miller, on February 23, 2021, just three days short of his 97th birthday, on the beloved family farm on which he was born. He was surrounded by the love of his family and his 3 angels, peacefully in front of the fireplace as he wished. Gordon was married for 24 years to Reta Johnson and they were the parents of four sons: Barry (Linda), Douglas (the late Jane – 2008; Flora), Glen (Isabel), and Alan (Diana). He was the proud grandfather of Angie Miller (first husband Frank; fiance A.J.), Ryan (Courtney), Andrew (Kristen), Jamie (first wife Hadley; Rachael), Tara Hatch (Kevin), Erin Matthews (Adam), Nicole Couperus (Justin), Matthew (Nicole), Mallory Miller (Oliver) and Mark (Kassandra).

In 1976, Gordon married Shirley Christmas and inherited her two loving children – Linda Addis (Ron) and Wayne Christmas (first wife Cheryl; Debra). Gord was again the proud grandfather of Geoffrey Addis, Meghan Haughton (David), Ashley Watters (Matthew) and Lauren Tunjic (Tony). He was blessed in total with 16 1/2 great-grandchildren and stayed very involved and interested in all of them until he passed.

Brother-in-law of Nancy Johnson (the late Glen). Predeceased by his brothers and their wives, Bruce (Marg) and Bob (Marg). With the passing of their father in 1945, Gordon, Bruce and Bob took over the family farm in Jarvis. Under the partnership of Miller Brothers, they built a successful farming operation. Gordon was involved in many ways in his community and his church by serving as Sunday School Superintendent, Elder, a member of the Jarvis Public School board for seven years, Reeve of the Township of Walpole, Councillor for the Regional Municipality of Haldimand Norfolk until he was first elected into the Provincial Legislature in 1975, serving as a Liberal MPP until 1990.

He had a life-long interest in sports, particularly baseball and hockey, as a player, coach and fan. Following his time at Queen’s Park, he was engaged in volunteerism, with Haldimand-Norfolk United Way, Crimestoppers and served as chair of the West Haldimand General Hospital Foundation. He was a charter member of Walpole Antique Farm Machinery Association and a 75 year member of the IOOF, Jarvis.

In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards, making maple syrup and spending time cutting wood, as well as travelling worldwide, particularly to his ancestral home in Scotland. Gordon was the recipient of the Queen’s Jubilee Medal and was honoured by having the road on which he still lived, renamed as the Gordon Miller Trail. With the help of Allison Gowling, he achieved his lifelong dream of writing and publishing his life memoirs.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no public visitation or service. A family service was held at Cooper Funeral Home, Jarvis (519-587-4414) on his 97th birthday, Friday, February 26th at 3 pm. The chapel service as well as the graveside service were closed to the public but were live-streamed on the funeral home Facebook page and will be available through the funeral home website as well. There will be no future celebration of life, as Gordon has had the good fortune to have had many life celebrations – on his 90th and 95th birthdays and at his book signing event.

If desired, donations to Knox Presbyterian Church Cemetery or the West Haldimand Hospital and Healthcare Foundation. The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to his three angels – Chris Hutchinson and Cindy and Sarah Schweyer and to his entire health care team, especially Dr Dean Zizzo, that supported and cared for him.

Gord was always a very kind and supportive man so in his memory please be kind to one another, support each other and above all, have fun in everything you do.

Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca