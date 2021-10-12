Death Notices – October 2021

Published October 13, 2021







Roberta (Bobbie) Quirk

QUIRK, Roberta – We are saddened to announce the passing of our Mother, Roberta (Bobbie) Helen McLeod Quirk, nee Cox, suddenly on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Born on August 6, 1942 in Airdrie, Scotland, she married Rick in 1966 before emigrating to Canada and starting their grand Canadian adventure. Survived by her daughter Fiona and son Graham (Hannah) and the three greatest loves of her life, her grandchildren Tristan, Dagan and Gaia.

She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her many friends. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 519-583-1530. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to Port Dover Minor Hockey or the charity of your choice. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca





Liz Stanley-Howe

STANLEY-HOWE, Elizabeth Anne (Liz) – Peacefully at Norfolk Hospital Nursing Home, on Monday, October 4, 2021, of Simcoe formerly of Brantford at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Stanley and the late Glenn Howe. Loving mother of Patty Stanley, Bob (and Lynn), Tom (and Kathy). Cherished Grammie of Sarah (and Damon), Alicia (and Ryan), Breanna (and Adam), Calvin (and Clair), Jesse (and Morgan), Eryn (and Shayne), Logan (and Alexis), Delaney (and Travis) and great-grandchildren Ellie, Jayce, and Addilyn. Dear sister of Doug (and Mary Lou) Ireland. Liz will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends

Family and friends shared in their memories at Thompson-Mott Funeral Home, Waterford, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 4:30 – 7:30 pm. A private family service will be held. Interment Farringdon Cemetery. Donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. www.thompsonmottfuneralhome.com