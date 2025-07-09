Betty Lou King

KING – Betty Lou passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital with family at her side on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at the age of 82. Beloved wife of James “Jim” King. Betty is survived by children Diana King, Tammy King-Mummery (Rick), Kirk King (Stephanie) and Arthur King; grandchildren Amanda, Aliyah and Alex. Betty will be missed by siblings David Baker and Jack Baker (Heidi) and by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Predeceased by sisters Louella Dolce, Alma Henry and brothers Bob Baker and Ron Baker. Crema-tion has taken place. A private interment of ashes to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Thompson-Mott Funeral Home, 62 Main Street N., Waterford, ON (519-443-5332). If desired, donations to the Heart and Stoke Foundation would be appreciated. Personal online condolences can be made at www.thompsonmottfuneralhome.com.