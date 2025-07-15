Don MacKinnon

MacKinnon, Donald Malcolm — It is with great sadness that we are announcing the sudden passing of Don Malcolm MacKinnon on July 7, 2025. Don was born following his parents’ move from Cape Breton to Etobicoke. He worked for Ontario Hydro for over 35 years as a stationary engineer. In 1975, he met the love of his life, Marcia Smith, who was attracted to his humour and shared love of music and dancing. They were happily married for over 48 years and reside in Port Dover. Don became a Port Dover Lion, which he enjoyed for many years. He loved to cook and had perfected baking biscuits, which he had learned to make from his mother. Don thoroughly appreciated spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed hosting parties and would travel near and far to be in the company of others. He was always ready to give a helping hand whenever needed. Preceded in death by his parents, Hector and Rosa, and brother, Lorne Bruce. He is survived by his wife, Marcia MacKinnon (nee Smith), brother, Wayne (Karen), brother-in-law, Donn Smith (Terri), and sister-in-law, Elaine. Proud uncle to Breton (Erica), Keegan (Rosie), Ainsley (Craig), Malcolm, Simon (Nicky), and Natasha (Popo). Great uncle to many wonderful great nieces and nephews. He will be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Serenity Burial & Cremation Inc., 361 Main Street, Port Dover, (226) 290-9093, have been entrusted with the arrangements.

A celebration of Don’s life (one BIG party) will be held at a future date to honour this incredible man and all he means to us. Marcia extends gratitude to all his family, friends and the amazing Port Dover community for their continued love and support. His memory can live on through donations to the Port Dover Lions Club. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com.