Death Notices – March 2022

Published March 2, 2022



Marcia Haviland

HAVILAND nee Misner, Marcia of Port Dover passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Norfolk General Hospital in her 66th year. Survived by her aunt Florence Watkinson and numerous cousins here and abroad. Sadly missed by many dear friends and her fur baby Houdini. Predeceased by her husband Doug 2010, parents Thelma Misner 2019 and Charles Misner 2000 and brother Allan Misner 2000.

Marcia grew up in a huge prominent fishing family in Port Dover and for a number of years worked alongside her dad, uncles and cousins at “The Plant”. Marcia was a long time member and volunteer at the Hugh Allan Branch Legion in Port Dover. She was very proud that her father served in World War II in the Canadian Navy and her mother served in England.

A private Funeral Service will be held, but will be live streamed on St. Paul’s Port Dover Facebook page for anyone wishing to join for the service on Monday, March 7, 2022 at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, St. George St., Port Dover at 11 a.m. Rev. Rick Jones officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to Canadian Cancer Society or the Simcoe and District Humane Society would be appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca



Verna Meade

MEADE, Verna Ilene passed peacefully at Parkview Meadows on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 in her 101st year. Predeceased by husband, John Cyril (Cy). Dear Mother of John (Linda) of Goderich, Bill (Lois) of Oakland and Wayne (Pamela) of Port Dover. Proud Grandmother/Nana of Monica (Paul), Kevin (Lisa), Matthew (Mai), Todd (Bailey), Tyler (Tanya), Michael (Michelle), Christopher, Scott (Allie) and Nicholas. Sadly missed by her Great-Grandchildren Rachel, Luke, Austin, Kyler, Kinley, Patrick, Theo, Arianna, Mason, Maddox, Bennett, Sloan and baby Meade (June 2022). Survived by siblings Mildred, Mae and Ted. Predeceased by parents Percy and Margaret, siblings Ralph, Bill, Irwin and Ruby.

Verna enjoyed travelling and her trips to the casino. Special thanks to Parkview Meadows and Golden Pond Retirement Home.

Friends were invited to meet with the family on Friday, February 25, 2022 from 12 noon to 1 pm at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover 519-583-1530. A Service in memory of Verna was held following the visitation at 1 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. Please call the funeral home to reserve a spot. Rev. Kathryn Vance officiating. For those wishing, donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca









Ken Painter

PAINTER, Kenneth William Foxhall – With the love and support of his family and caregivers, Ken passed away peacefully at his home in Port Dover on Sunday, February 27, 2022 in his 95th year. Ken was predeceased by his beloved wife Georgia (Morris) in 2018, and was the devoted father of Keith Painter of Port Dover, Miriam and David Woods of Simcoe, and Elizabeth and Doug Schuyler of Port Dover. Proud grandfather of Michelle Woods, Georgia Schuyler and Samantha Schuyler (fiancé Justin Cridland).

Predeceased by his parents William and Hilda Painter, elder sister Joan Painter, twin sister Jill Gotham and brother-in-law Victor. Survived by nephews Peter Gotham, Paul Gotham, niece Ann Gotham, and their families all in England. Survived by sister-in-law Ione Morris. Predeceased by brothers- and sisters-in-law Archie and Georgina Morris; Stan Morris; Rosemary and Clarence Mitchell. “Uncle Ken” to late Sam, George and Donna, late David, Joel and Sandra; Paul and Jamie, Michelle and Scott, Ian and Lenie; Rosalee and Ron, Martha and Kevin, Charles, Louise and Terry; and several great-nieces and nephews.

A quiet and polite gentleman, Ken was born in London, England on January 26, 1928 and emigrated to Canada at the age of 21. He married Georgia Morris on April 15, 1953, they were together 65 years and raised a family of three children. Ken had a wonderful life. He enjoyed his farm at the head of Main Street growing chrysanthemums and petunias in his greenhouse and selling sweet corn in his market garden; being Port Dover Lift Bridge operator for 25 years, and enjoying retirement on Prospect Street.

Visitation will be held at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service to celebrate Ken’s life at 12 p.m. in the funeral home Chapel. The Reverend Kathryn Vance officiating. For those wishing, donations may be made to the Port Dover Lions Club to honour Ken’s memory. Online condolences and/or donations can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

We are eternally grateful to Ken’s team of Caregivers for their compassion and kindness which allowed Ken to fulfill his wish to remain at home: Jennifer, Cheryl, Colleen, Sharron & Dalton, Elana, Marianne, Sue, Grace, David, Lynn, Debbie, Natasha, Merissa, and many others who supported our father over the past four years.





Nancy Styles

STYLES, Nancy Louise (nee Waters) of Port Dover, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, in her 67th year, surrounded by the love of her family. Cherished mother and best friend of Adam and Brianne Styles, Tara Styles and Jason Loft and Eric Styles. Loving grandmother (Nana) of Emmett and Tye Styles, Isla May and Cali Loft and Dedrick and Dominic Hanson-Styles. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Carla and Gary Sywak, Lori Waters, Sara and Sandy Hoyle and Scott Waters and Terri Ivey. Nancy will also be deeply missed by her loving aunts June Reid and Nancy Harnischfeger, her many nieces, nephews, cousins, her dear friends and her fur baby Evey. Nancy will be fondly remembered by Brian and the Styles family. She was predeceased by her parents Jack and Evelyne Waters, nephew Curtis Hawke, brothers-in-law Jim Purvis and Bob Hawke and sister-in-law Cathy Waters.

After high school, Nancy went to nursing school and became an RNA. She worked in several hospitals and travelled to Los Angeles, California to work. In the ’80s she changed course and decided to attend Humber College for the Funeral Service Program, after graduation she joined her dad at Thompson Waters Funeral Home as a Funeral Director for 15 years, then returning to her first love, nursing. After retirement she spent time caring for her grand babies, doing a little travelling and spending time with her family and friends and of course keeping tabs on what was happening on Facebook. Nancy will always be held close in the hearts of those who loved her. She is gone too soon but cherished in our memories.

Friends are invited to share their memories of Nancy at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Service to Celebrate her Life will be held at Grace United Church, (Chapman and St. George Sts.) Port Dover on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 2 p.m., for those who want to attend virtually the service will be live streamed at http://bit.ly/graceunitedlive, followed by cremation. The Reverend Kathryn Vance and The Reverend Sheena Marini officiating. For those wishing, donations to Canadian Mental Health and Addiction or the Port Dover Lifeline Food Bank would be appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Published March 9, 2022

Joan Hinatsu

HINATSU, Joan passed away peacefully at Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Monday, February 28, 2022 in her 87th year. Dear mother of Nancy Hurst (Paul Peterson) of Kingston and Bert Hurst (Lynne Henson) of Simcoe. Loving grandmother of Justin, Jamie, Hollie (Eric), Jessie (Matt) and Adrien (Ashish). Proud GiGi of Anna, Reed, Cale and Surya. Sadly missed by her siblings Allan (Jenny) Olner and Ruth (Jim) McAulay of Kingston and her sisters- in-law Linda Olner, Yvonne Morris and Lois Olner. Fondly remembered by Ron Hinatsu’s family Ruth and Doug Toyota, Ray Hinatsu, Dale and Wally Kamitakahara, Clive Hinatsu, Chester and Denise Hinatsu and Alan and Pat Hinatsu. Predeceased by her husband Ron, parents Albert and Olive, brothers Dale, Ken, Ron (Frances), Jack and also sisters Susan (Wayne) and Dorothy.

Joan was well known as the owner of Joan’s Market and the Trellis Tea Room. Years ago, Joan and her husband Ron worked together operating a DJ business Sound Waves. Joan and Ron could be seen at many craft shows in the area and produced many fine painted wood crafts. Friends are invited to meet with family to share their memories of Joan on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 7 pm to 9 pm at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover 519-583-1530. A Service to Celebrate Joan’s life will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 11 am in the funeral home Chapel, the Reverend Rick Jones officiating. Interment Port Dover Cemetery. For those wishing, donations to the Simcoe and District Humane Society would be appreciated. Online Donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca





Donna Rutherford

RUTHERFORD, Donna Jean (nee Reid) of Port Dover passed away on March 2, 2022 surrounded by the love of her daughters. Predeceased by her husband Bill (Spud) Taylor. Cherished mother of Jill Lamb (Matt) and Jess Taylor (Dan). Loving Gram to Austin & Owen Lamb and Jake & Abi Richards. Survived by sisters Sharon Squires and Susan Reid. Predeceased by brother Gary Reid (Sharon). Survived by brother-in-law Robert Taylor (Linda) and sisters-in-law Betty Taylor & Patti Cremery (Mark). Predeceased by brothers-in-law Doug Taylor and Gary Taylor (Susan).

Donna was a dedicated esthetician and enjoyed gardening.

In keeping with Donna’s wishes cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home. For those wishing, donations to Purrfect Companions would be appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca