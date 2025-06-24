Doug Monroe

MONROE, Doug – Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Hamilton. Mr. Doug Monroe of Port Dover in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Sally. Loving father of Vicki (Ted), Leslie (Troy) and stepfather of Tracey and Leslie. Adored Grandpa Duke to Benjamin, Rachel (Jake), Makayla (Nick), Madeline (Ben), Andrea (Ja), Blake and Nick. Great Grandpa and Papa to Kaden and Jaray. Dear brother of the late Dave Monroe. Doug will be sadly missed by many other relatives and friends. Doug was a volunteer firefighter with the Port Dover Fire Department Station #2 for 36 years, where he retired as a Captain. Cremation will take place.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 5, 2025, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Br. 79, 200 West St., Simcoe (please note change of venue).

Arrangements are entrusted to the FERRIS FUNERAL HOME, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe (519-426-1314). If so desired, donations may be made in Doug’s memory to the Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice, Purrfect Companions or a charity of one’s own choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.ferrisfuneral.com.