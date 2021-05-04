Death Notices – May 2021

Published May 5, 2021

Carol Crone

CRONE, Carol Theresa –Peacefully surrounded by her family at home in Port Dover on April 27, 2021 in her 94th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Jim Crone. Dear sister of James Smith and Joy Slusarenko and the late Jean Burley, Mary Dougherty, Stan Coussens, Jere Smith and John David Smith. Loving Mother to Sharon (the late Ron) Bush, Merejean (Lloyd and the late Paul) Dent, Julie (Larry) Nunn, Marlene (Walter) Butler. Predeceased by son Tom Crone. Proud grandmother to 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Carol was a hard working lady who epitomized Port Dover having lived there for 70 years with employment at The Erie Beach, Misner’s Fish factory, Ivey’s greenhouses and B&B Catering. Carol will always be remembered for her love of family, her homemade cookies and canning and her longtime commitment as a volunteer of the Royal Canadian Legion, Port Dover Branch #158.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions services for Carol will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover (519) 583-1530. For those wishing to make donations they are asked to consider the Port Dover Legion, Branch 158. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca