Port Dover’s thriving summer art scene

By Donna McMillan

PORT Dover’s flourishing, vibrant year-round art scene steps it up during the summer and fall seasons. With a cornucopia of arts and crafts at Cabin 519, Woodhouse Gallery, and Lighthouse Theatre galleries, during the busy summer months other arts opportunities include Open Studios, Summer Festival (Art in the Park), the Norfolk Studio Tour, as well as the year-round art and photography at Port Dover Harbour Museum, local restaurants and businesses.

Cabin 519

Located at 114 Main Street, Cabin 519 features works by approximately 40 artists, owner Pam Schneider said. The majority of the artists are local, she shared, although they have opened up the space to some regional artists as well.

Mac Curwain, a Cabin crew member, pointed out the abundance of arts and crafts available for shoppers including pottery, paintings, hooked rugs, leather purses and slippers, knitting, candles, photo/art cards, fused glass, locally featured books, copper and silver jewellery, tea towels, honey, candles and more.

New works arrive regularly, Pam said. Cabin 519 is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with slightly altered hours during the winter.

Pam Schneider’s Encaustic Paintings are June’s featured art work. Michael Barber’s art will be featured during July and August. Vicki Easton is on deck for September and October while Garry Walker will be in the cabin November and December.

Woodhouse Gallery

Jim Lee opened Woodhouse Gallery five years ago during COVID-19 pandemic at 313 Main Street, he told the Maple Leaf.

He showcases local artists Elizabeth Barrett Milner and Ellen McIntosh-Green—both of whom have stunning paintings on the walls of the gallery.

Other featured local artists this summer include Tim Warris, Edward Gurevich, Bruce Milner, Gary Sulek and Kathy Clarke. The Gallery also features terracotta sculptures, hooked rugs, woodworking, art cards and bookmarks.

There are also lovely pieces from other nearby artists. Woodhouse Gallery is also a popular place to visit for custom framing, and is open year-round from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lighthouse Theatre Galleries

Lighthouse Theatre features artists in both their Lobby Gallery and Long Bar Gallery on the upper level at the theatre’s 247 Main Street location.

Don Kearney-Bourque, marketing and communications manager, said that JC Lee, who divides his time between Turkey Point and Hamilton, is the featured artist, with his contemporary textured, magical realism paintings, in the Lobby Gallery. One painting, for example, is an oil on canvas with brush bristles incorporated into the work.

Jen Lados, a mixed media artist, is well known for her multi-layered canvases that are infused with humorous elements and playful images. Her work in the upstairs Long Bar showcase the theme of celebrity eyes, Don said, including the eyes of Grace Kelly and Mick Jagger.

Port Dover Harbour Museum

Located at 44 Harbour Street, the Port Dover Harbour Museum in June features a historical exhibit of cross-stitch samples. From July to September, the local museum will showcase works by folk artist Thurcil Church and his decoy carving.

Curator Katie Graham said the Harbour Museum promotes and preserves the history of Port Dover with a focus on the local commercial fishing industry and heritage. The museum is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open Studios Summer Tour

The weekend of July 12–13 is Open Studios Port Dover’s Summer Tour. Artist Pam Schneider said that 14 artists in town will be participating, along with Cabin 519. The studios can be visited between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. More details can be found at openstudiosportdover.com.

Summer Festival Art in the Park

For more than 40 years, Powell Park has been the focal point the third weekend in August for Summer Festival – Art in the Park, an event that attracts thousands of visitors. Held this year on August 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Sunday, new and favourite returning artists, craft artisans, food vendors, antiques, used books, and music are highlighted in this event organized by Port Dover Board of Trade. Held at the same time, Main Street Market Sidewalk Sale Days at Port Dover businesses are also popular with visitors.

Norfolk Studio Tour

A number of Port Dover artists participate in the Lynnwood Arts Norfolk Studio Tour, planned for September 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an exhibit of artists’ works at Lynnwood Arts Centre in Simcoe from September 11 to December 13.

—

Originally published June 11, 2025