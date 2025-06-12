Ronald James Laidlaw

Laidlaw, Ronald James

August 19th, 1937–May 29th, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Ron Laidlaw on May 29th, 2025, at the age of 87. Ron leaves behind his loving wife Brenda (nee Kitchen), his brother, Bill Laidlaw, daughter, Linda Martyniuk (Mike), and grandsons, Michael and Peter, along with Brenda’s siblings, sisters-in-law Frances Wait and Tina Luft (Jim), and brothers-in-law Bill, Brian (Chris), Randy (Louise), Mark (Denise) and Sean (Karla). Predeceased by his beloved son, David (2009), and brothers, Maurice (Mikki), Hugh (Joan), Earl (Marice), and brother-in-law, John Wait.

Ron was born in Guelph, Ontario, to George and Vera Laidlaw, moved to Brantford in the late 1960s, then to Port Dover in 2010. He was a Chartered Accountant, enjoying a long career in upper management, and served on several community and charitable boards.

Ron and Brenda enjoyed a long and happy marriage of 44 years. He was well liked and respected by all who knew him. Ready to take charge, lend a hand, or offer sage advice, he will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Norfolk General Hospital, the Brant SPCA or St. Joseph’s Lifecare Foundation (Stedman Community Hospice). Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Norfolk General Hospital ER and ICU for their kind and compassionate care.

A memorial service in celebration of Ron’s life will be held on Friday, June 13, 2025, at Toll Funeral Home, 55 Charing Cross St., Brantford. Visitation from 10–11 a.m. with a Service to follow at 11a.m. A private interment will be held at a later date.

