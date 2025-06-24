Ken MacKay completes Trek 4 Vets solo walk by laying wreath at National War Memorial

KEN MacKay, a lifetime resident of Port Dover, last week completed his 40-day Trek 4 Vets 755-kilometre solo walk from Windsor to Ottawa to raise money and awareness for the Homes for Heroes Foundation.

Leslyn Lewis, Member of Parliament for Haldimand-Norfolk, welcomed Mr. MacKay to Ottawa and joined him to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa.

“Ken’s journey is a powerful testament to his resilience, determination, and deep commitment to supporting Canada’s veterans,” said Dr. Lewis.

“I am deeply grateful to Ken and to Kim Shippey, national director of Homes for Heroes, for the honour of joining them to mark this remarkable achievement and to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier—an act of solemn remembrance for those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to Canada.”

Through heat, rain, and fatigue, Mr. MacKay’s journey was to both raise awareness and critical funds for Homes for Heroes, a non-profit organization building housing and supportive communities for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Mr. MacKay raised over $57,000 during his walk. Anyone wishing to donate can do so at h4hfevents.crowdchange.ca/92701.

“We are deeply thankful to Ken for his dedication to those that have served Canada and his support of Homes For Heroes,” said Brad Field, president and CEO of the Homes for Heroes Foundation.

“His walk not only raised essential funds but also amplified the voices of Canadian veterans experiencing homelessness. The success of our program hinges on the support from Canadians, and

Ken’s efforts have broadened our impact, enabling us to assist even more veterans in need,” said Mr. Field.

“Congratulations, Ken, on completing this remarkable journey,” said Dr. Lewis. “Your dedication and compassion serve as an inspiration to all Canadians.”

The 65-year-old began his trek on April 26 in Windsor, walking along town roads north of Hwy. 401 as he made his way to Ottawa. Local Legions offered accommodations along the way so Mr. MacKay could get a good night’s sleep.

Mr. MacKay joined Canada’s military in 1978 and served for 12 years. He served in Canada but built relationships with other veterans and soon realized many suffered PTSD and were struggling with addiction and trauma because of the sacrifices they made. An estimated 10,000 veterans in Canada are unhoused. Homes for Heroes funds tiny home villages for unhoused veterans and provides access to community services to help get their residents back on their feet.

Originally published June 11, 2025