Rosemary (Greg) Hilton

Hilton, Rosemary Evelyn (Greg) — Peacefully at St. Peter’s Hospital, Hamilton, where she received outstanding care in her final days. THE DRAGON HAS FLOWN. Greg, in her 92nd year, was a long-time resident rooted in Jarvis, the town that she loved. Greg was predeceased by her husband David in 2008. Beloved mother of Tony (Liliane) and Sue (Les). Loving grandmother of David, Jess (Malcolm) and Kai (Jessica). Greg was a well-known fixture in Jarvis for over 55 years and was actively involved in the Jarvis Public Library, St. Paul’s Church, Cottonwood Mansion as well as her involvement with The Friends of The Library, The Red Hats, 100 Women Who Care, and multiple other charities. She delighted in community engagement and this was evidenced by being actively involved with the Jarvis Board of Trade and supporting community events such as Jarvis Light-Up and Jarvis Fest, while always promoting local businesses. Greg was a pioneer for women’s rights long before it became fashionable. Her passion for life and the betterment of everyone around her was a driving force until the day that she died. Her legacy will not be forgotten.

Friends were invited to call at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis, on Thursday 6–8 and Friday 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Funeral service to celebrate Greg’s life was held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Jarvis, on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. followed by a reception at the Jarvis Community Centre, 18 James Street, Jarvis. Cremation will follow and a family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Mom, being passionate about the Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice, we the family would appreciate any memorial donations be made to the Norfolk Haldimand Community Hospice. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca.