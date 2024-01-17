Norfolk Tavern demolished

ON Monday morning, workers from Lanmar Environmental Solutions started tearing away the upper floor of the Norfolk Tavern on Main Street (shown in photo above). Last week, the large excavators had removed the back sections of the building and the debris was trucked away.

The Norfolk Tavern is believed to be the first brick building in Port Dover and had remained in business continuously from when it opened in about 1840 until it closed at the end of November.

While it is widely believed a condominium building will be built on the site, to date no plans have been released publicly.

Originally Published January 17, 2024