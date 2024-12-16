Festive RIDE program underway in Norfolk

ONTARIO Provincial Police’s Festive RIDE program to stop impaired drivers is now underway and runs until New Year’s Day across Ontario. Norfolk OPP Constable and media relations officer Andrew Gamble said, “the goal is quite simple: it’s removing impaired drivers from our roadways.”

“There really is no safe level of consumption when it comes to alcohol, drugs, or a combination of the two and driving, so if anybody anticipates consuming either of those substances, we’re asking them not to drive. There will be an increased police presence on our roadways here in Norfolk County and across the province of Ontario,” said Const. Gamble.



He said the annual campaign is an initiative led by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police in collaboration with the OPP and all police services across the province. RIDE programs can occur at any time 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “The message we’re trying to get across is that we can’t be everywhere, but we can be anywhere,” said Const. Gamble.

“So please, make the right decision. Don’t operate a motor vehicle if you’re impaired. Have a plan to get yourself home, maybe spend the night, but getting behind the wheel while impaired should never be an option,” he said.

If a member of the public suspects somebody is operating a motor vehicle while impaired, local police are asking them to call 911.

“It is a crime just like any other, we lean on members of the public to report crimes, and impaired driving is not excluded from that,” said Const. Gamble.

Senior Norfolk County OPP officers, including Detachment Commander Inspector Andy Tait launched this year’s campaign on November 21 with a Festive RIDE stop along Highway 3 in Simcoe near the Norfolk OPP detachment.

Originally published December 4, 2024