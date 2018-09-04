Death Notices – September 2018

Published September 5, 2018

Bob Smythe

SMYTHE, Robert Walker of Simcoe, passed away at Dover Cliffs LTC, Port Dover on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 in his 73rd year. Born in Simcoe on July 2, 1946, son of the late Frederick Joseph and Berniece Hilliard Smythe. Survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Dennis Goldsberry of Hamilton, a nephew Gregory Goldsberry of Toronto, a niece Eleanor Smith and her husband Dan of Hamilton and two great-nieces, Bridget and Aurora Smith.

Bob was a member of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Port Dover. He graduated from the University of Guelph, OAC Diploma course, in 1967 and later in 1974 with a B.Sc. in agriculture. In 1985 he obtained a Master of Agriculture degree from the University of Florida. He was a part-time instructor at Fanshawe College in Simcoe for brief periods during the 1960s and 1980s, but was mainly engaged in raising Angus beef cattle and Suffolk sheep over the years.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 7, 2018 from 10 a.m. to noon followed by the Memorial Service at noon at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, St. Paul’s Anglican Church or the University of Guelph would be appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca