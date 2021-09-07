Death Notices – Sept 2021

Published September 1, 2021

Audrey Eleanor Lightfoot

The last singer of the Wilson sisters has taken her final “Sentimental Journey”. The sweetest, most kindest mother ever, Audrey Eleanor Lightfoot, 88 years old, left this world peacefully on August 27, 2021. Wife of the late Donald (2008). Survived by her girls Sharon, Gail, Carol and Julie. Also her nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Forever in our hearts. We love you mom and until we meet again.







Shirley Long

LONG, Shirley Irene (nee Stilwell) of Port Dover passed away peacefully at Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in her 89th year. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Middleton “Mid” Long (April 7, 2003). Daughter of the late Harley and Gertrude Stilwell. Dear mother of Gary of Guelph, Roger and his wife Glenda of Keewatin, and Cindy Macaulay and her partner Cameron Houston of Port Dover. She was the cherished grandmother of Cassidy and Kaytee whom they lovingly called Mimi. They enjoyed many adventures together during yearly visits to Port Dover and when she came to their northern home.

She is also survived by sisters-in-law Lynn Stilwell, Jean Long, and Bernice Long. She will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Ruth Wilson and her husband Robert, her sister Helen Dunbar and her husband Lloyd, and her brother Kenneth Stilwell. Predeceased by her mother and father-in-law Craig and Elsie Long, and many brothers and sisters-in-law of the Long family.

Shirley was a life-long resident of Port Dover, moving here from Windsor with her family as a toddler. She was employed by Scotiabank in Port Dover for many years, an organist at local churches in early years, a long-time member of the former Port Dover Kinette Club, a dedicated member of Grace United Church and Grace United Church Choir, and a member of Port Dover and Woodhouse Horticultural Society. She thoroughly enjoyed the past three months as a resident of Rosewood Senior Living in Simcoe.

In keeping with Shirley’s wishes, cremation has taken place. For those wishing, memorial donations to the charity of choice would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover, 519-583-1530. Online condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Doug Souilliere

SOUILLIERE, Douglas George – Peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in his 86th year. Predeceased by his parents Norman and Hilda Souilliere. Beloved husband of Marilyn Bell (Christie). Loving father to Michelle (Miguel Coppini), Michael (Rosey Peloso), John (Monique Raschig). Stepfather to Linda Bell (Steve Dietrich), Lisa (Brent) Jeppesen, Jeffrey (Margaret Cziraki) Bell. Dear grandfather to Kyla, Rachel, Katarina, Mila, Livia, Justin, Tyler, Brittney, Kendall, Kyle, Paige and Laiken and great grandfather to Isla, Seamus, Evan, Cameron and George. Doug will be sadly missed by his siblings Elaine (Gordon) Laird, Gerry, Pat (Gerald) Belanger, sisters-in-law Jean Jackson, Elizabeth Barath, Evelyn Shoff, brother-in-law David Christie and many nieces and nephews. Doug is pre-deceased by his first wife Anne (nee Shoff), brother Dale, brothers-in-law Gord, Joe, and Ernest and sister-in-law Pauline.

Over the years, Doug gave many hours of his time volunteering with The Norfolk General Hospital, Red Cross Blood Donor Clinic, The Port Dover Lighthouse Theatre, Simcoe Little Theatre and the Port Dover Harbour Museum. Doug was a proud member of the Optimist Club in Scarborough, Barrie and Port Dover. He was past Grand Knight of the Port Dover/Walsh Knights of Columbus, as well as past District Deputy and a member of the 4th Degree. He received the honour of Knight of the Year in 2012-2013. Doug was a highly respected instructor for the GTHL and enjoyed coaching for the Special Olympics, minor hockey, minor baseball and was a goalie for the Port Dover Old-Timers Hockey. Sailing and ice-fishing were some of Doug’s favourite pastimes. Some might remember him as Mr. No Socks when he taught in elementary and secondary schools.

Cremation has taken place. A private family funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia’s Roman Catholic Church, Port Dover, at a later date.

Serenity Burial & Cremation Services Inc., 361 Main Street, Port Dover (226) 290-9093 have been entrusted with the arrangements.

For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Doug’s name are asked to consider the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 211 Union St, Simcoe, Ontario N3Y 2B4, Diabetes Canada, 99 Wayne Gretzky Pkwy, Brantford, Ontario N3S 6T6, St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 211 Union St., Simcoe, Ontario, N3Y 2B3 or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com

‘Wilf’ Wiedersprecher

WIEDERSPRECHER, Willfried Gotthelf “Wilf” – surrounded by his loving family at his home on Saturday, August 28th, 2021 in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Joanne Wiedersprecher (nee Hill) of Windham Centre. Loving father of Rose Killey of Stoney Creek; Stew Wiedersprecher (Barbara) of Grove City, Ohio; Veronica Pepper (Jim) of Rockford and Elston Wiedersprecher (Leslie Shipp) of Kingston. Cherished grandfather & great-grandfather of Chris Broughton, Melissa Besic (Mario), their children Braiden & Katie; Chelsa Killey, Zach Killey, Taylor & Garrett Wiedersprecher; Sawyer, Cohen, Annika & Zoe Shipp-Wiedersprecher. Lovingly remembered by Joe Gondosch. Wilf was predeceased by two sisters and three brothers in Germany.

A private family visitation and service was held at the Jason Smith Funeral Chapel, 689 Norfolk Street North, Simcoe N3Y 3R3 Interment followed at Oakwood Cemetery, Simcoe. Those wishing to donate in memory of Wilf are asked to consider the St. Joseph’s Health Care – Hemodialysis (Six Nations Satellite Unit) or the Who Did It Club. Donations may be mailed to the funeral home. Special thanks to the Care Partners Palliative Team for their wonderful care and compassion during Wilf’s illness.

Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com (519) 426-0199

Published September 8, 2021

Paul Edwards

EDWARDS, Paul Richard – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paul Richard Edwards on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Paul passed away peacefully at the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 83.

Paul will be lovingly remembered by his wife Mary of 61 years, his children Jeff (Collen), Mark (Cindy), Julie (Mark), his grandchildren, Brendan (Jaime), Cameron (Emma), Haley, Jared, Marissa, Katelyn (Todd), Ethan, Erin (Tyler), Aidan, Wade; and his great-grandchildren Alivia, William, Oliver, and Owen.

Paul will also be lovingly remembered by sister Judy Chambers (Vic predeceased) and was predeceased by his sister, Jean Galloway (Bob). Paul also embraced Mary’s siblings and spouses, and the Gaukel Family as his own.

Paul’s working career started by taking over the family chicken farm from his dad in St. George. Paul left the farm to work for Checkerboard Farms in Aurora, and later managed, became President and part owner of Toronto Packing Poultry Company in Toronto on Spadina Avenue. In 1988, Paul and Mary settled in Hagersville as owners of Lowbanks Farms where he retired in 2002. Paul was a devoted member of the United Church throughout his life attending services at St. George, Kettleby, Mississauga, Hagersville and Grace United in Port Dover. He was also a member of the Lions Club and volunteer firefighter in St. George. Paul enjoyed working with his hands creating works in glass and wood.

Paul was a man of God and great faith, but most importantly, he was a man who loved people. Paul radiated kindness, and built connections easily with people through his welcoming presence and positive spirit. When you spoke with Paul, you felt important and at peace in his company. He was larger than life in so many ways, and the community of family and friends that he and Mary built around themselves was his life’s greatest work. He treasured the relationships he built, and he will live on in all of them, gone but never forgotten.

Friends are invited to share their memories of Paul with visitation at Grace United Church corners of Chapman and St. George Streets on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 1 pm – 3 pm. A service in memory of Paul will follow at 3 pm. For registration to attend the visitation or service please call Thompson Waters Funeral Home Port Dover 519-583-1530. The Reverend Kathryn Vance and Jeff Smith officiating. Private family interment will follow. The Service may also be viewed on the Grace United Church website http://bit.ly/graceunitedlive. For those wishing, donations to Grace United Church or the Brantford Community Health Care Cancer Clinic would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

The family would like to say a very special thank you to Dr. Brian Lee and his staff at the Brantford General Cancer Clinic, and Paul’s palliative care team. All of Paul’s doctors, nurses, and personal support workers treated him with such compassion and made him smile endlessly. We are forever grateful.

Marilyn McGregor

McGregor Marilyn of Port Dover, passed away February 13, 2021 and due to the Covid-19 regulations the family was unable to have a service.

All are welcome to meet with the family for a graveside service and a Celebration of Life gathering. The graveside service will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11 am at Port Dover Cemetery, followed by the Celebration of Life at the Royal Canadian Legion (Market St. Port Dover) from 12:00 to 2:30 pm. The Reverend Kathryn Vance officiating.

Masks must be worn and social distancing observed. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca