Death Notices – October 2018

Published October 3, 2018

Jenny Alexander

ALEXANDER, Janet (Jenny), passed away peacefully at Port Dover, Ontario, Canada on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. Jenny, beloved wife of the late George Alexander, much loved mother of Donald and Duncan and will be so sadly missed by her five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held in Port Dover and a service in Peebles, Scotland to be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place and arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing donations to the Alzheimer Association would be greatly appreciated. On-line condolences and/or donations can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Rob Barker

BARKER, Robert “Bumper” of Port Dover passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, September 23, 2018 in his 59th year. Beloved husband of Kimberly (Oakes) for 38 years. The proud and loving father of Wesley, Kyle and Emilie and the late Tyler. Dearly loved grandfather of Amelia, Elodie, Maddilyn and Monroe. Dear son of Dorothy and the late William, son-in-law of Carolyn and the late James Oakes. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Roy, Ronald and Susan, Barbara and Alan Finch, Richard and Dorothy, Randall and Joanna, Beverly and Brad Snow and Dan Oakes. Rob will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Rob was an avid football fan always cheering for the Cleveland Browns, he especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held to honour Rob’s life on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #158, Market St., Port Dover. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Marion Brown

BROWN, Marion Margaret 1925 – 2018: With family at her side, Marion passed away peacefully Saturday, September 22, 2018 at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener. Beloved wife of the late Jack Brown who predeceased her in November 2005. Predeceased by her sister Phyllis Hazen and her parents Marjorie Olga (Fonger) and Clarke Horne. Loving mother to Dave (Barb), Ralph (Brenda) and Nancy (Randy). Grandmother of Joanne (Mark), Julie (Paul), Jamie (Becky), Jaclyn, Brian (Rebecca) and Darren. Great-grandmother of Kassie, Mya, Jack, Aiden, Evelyn and Sam. Marion enjoyed a career in banking until becoming a proud mother to three beautiful children. Her family and friends will greatly miss her love of visiting, her sharp wit and playing card games. A graveside service will be held at the Port Dover Cemetery on Friday, October 5, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception at Knox Presbyterian Church, 101 Chapman St. W., Port Dover at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to The Heart and Stroke Foundation. http://www.heartandstroke.ca/get-involved/donate. Thank you to the staff at St. Mary’s General Hospital for their kindness and support. South Coast Funeral and Cremation Alternatives, 71 Norfolk St. N., Simcoe in care of arrangements. www.southcoastfuneralservice.com

Carol Gerrett

GERRETT, Carol Louise (nee Milne) – went home to be with her Saviour; surrounded by family at the Stedman Community Hospice, Brantford on Thursday, September 20, 2018 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Donald Gerrett (2011). Loving mother of Kelly Long and his wife Angie of Brantford and Kary Long and his wife Melody of Bath. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of Stephen; Jacob (Holly), their children Coby and Jude; Kevin, Jared (Kristin), Caleb (Brittany), Daniel, Callum, and Nolan. Lovingly remembered by her sister Mary Elvin (John). Carol is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and many special friends. Predeceased by her sister Betty Sherk. Friends are invited to share their memories of Carol with her family at the Jason Smith Funeral Chapel, 689 Norfolk St. North, Simcoe for visitation on Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. A memorial service will follow in the chapel at 12:00 noon with Mrs. Joyce Suckel officiating. Private family interment of ashes at a later date. Refreshments will be served at Emmanuel Bible Church, 24 Churchill Circle, Simcoe following the service. Those wishing to donate in memory of Carol are asked to consider the Stedman Community Hospice, Brantford. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com (519-426-0199).

Peter Hazen

HAZEN, Ronald “Peter” 1947-2018. Peter passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at the age of 71 after a short battle with cancer. Leaving behind his wife Susan (nee Esseltine), sons Jason (Catriona) of Stouffville and Aaron (Lisa) of Hong Kong. Will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Alex, Katie and Nicole of Stouffville and Ben and Sam of Hong Kong. Also survived by his brothers Robert (Lucie) of Port Dover and Ross (Jean) of London. Predeceased by his parents Phyllis (nee Horne) and Robert Hazen. Peter will also be remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held after Thanksgiving. Details will be posted at www.lowandlow.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

George Tice

TICE, George Osbourne:

Passed away at the Norfolk General Hospital on Friday, September 28, 2018. George Tice of Port Dover in his 77th year. Son of the Late Earl and Luella Tice. Much beloved husband of Judith (Baxter). Loving father of Penny Tice (Keith Pickering) and Rob Tice (Donna Massia). Cherished grandfather of Rachel, Chrissy, Aaron, Lee, Charlene and great-grandfather of three. Also surviving is his brother Fred, brother-in-law Brian Baxter (Barb), nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by two sisters and two brothers. Mr. Tice was a Locomotive Engineer with Via Rail for 35 years. In keeping with George’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral. Cremation has taken place. South Coast Funeral and Cremation Alternatives Inc., 71 Norfolk St. N., Simcoe. Those wishing to make a donation are asked to consider the Norfolk General Hospital Foundation. www.southcoastfuneralservice.com