Death Notices – November 2021

Published November 10, 2021

Lana Gilchrist

Lana B. Gilchrist

Aug. 5. 1966 – Oct. 30, 2021

We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Lana, age 55, at Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Scotland, she was raised in Hamilton, ON and resided in Port Dover for the last 17 years.

Her quick-wit, boundless energy and sense of humor will be missed by many family and friends.

Predeceased by parents, Enoch Gilchrist (2008) and Marion Gilchrist (2004).

She was the biggest cheerleader for her son, Remington Nadrofsky, who was the love of her life. Will be forever remembered by brothers, John Gilchrist (Karen) and Gary Gilchrist (Sue), nieces, Darriann Gilchrist and Kaillie Gilchrist, Step-mom Jan Gilchrist. Also leaves behind family in Scotland, Mary and Tom Scott, Billy and Janette Graham along with cousins in Scotland and England. Her step-family throughout the USA, especially step-sister, Amy Fitzpatrick (Steve) will miss her frequent visits and her fun-loving nature.

Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.







Rodger Kotanko

KOTANKO, Rodger Wayne of Simcoe passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the age of 70. Cherished and loving husband of Jessie. Dearly loved father of Colton of Toronto, Conner of Brantford and Minying of London. Devoted son of Elinor of Port Dover. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Jeffrey and Claire of Port Dover, Suzanne and Darryl Kantor of St. Thomas, Marilyn and Gregg Carrie of St. Thomas, Charlene and Tony Gorham of Saskatchewan and David Kantor of St. Thomas. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews and dear friends Violy and John. Predeceased by his father Reuben, brother Michael and sister Vickie Kantor.

Rodger was a lifelong resident of Norfolk County, he was born and raised here. He loved to hunt and fish and in his younger years, he enjoyed skydiving. Rodger was a gunsmith by trade for over 30 years. He was a very highly respected man for his expertise and experience as a gunsmith. He was known around the world and was considered one of Canada’s best gunsmiths.

His family are heartbroken about the terrible loss of Rodger. They will hold dear the cherished memories they have of him. Cremation has taken place and a private family Memorial Service to honour Rodger’s life will be held. The service will be live streamed at funeraweb.tv.

Go to the following link https://funeraweb.tv/diffusions/40365 to join us for the service at 2 pm on Friday, November 12, 2021. At a later date a public Celebration of Life will be held, details to be announced.

For those wishing donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover 519-583-1530. Online condolences and or donations can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.

John (Dooner) Misner

MISNER, John (Dooner) –Passed away suddenly at Brantford General Hospital on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. John Misner of Port Dover in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Sandra for 56 years. Loving father of Deena Anstee (Vaughn) and Mike Misner. Cherished Bumpa to Kaylie (Ryan), Ryliegh, Logan and Tanner. Predeceased by his siblings Ellie, Ken, Hank, Gord and Peggy.

Dooner will be sadly missed by many other relatives and friends. At Dooner’s request cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe. (519-426-1314) If so desired, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.ferrisfuneral.com

Michael Page

PAGE, Michael – passed away at Dover Cliffs LTC, Port Dover on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 in his 71st year. Cherished husband of Susan and loving father and father-in-law of Tiffany Page and Joe Carpenter all of Jarvis. Predeceased by his dear friend and mentor Kenneth Albert Connelly.

Michael was originally from Hamilton but spent many summers fishing in Long Point. He was a longtime employee of Molson Brewery working as a Stationary Engineer.

He knew this area well, so when it was time to retire Michael and Susan choose Jarvis to be close to their daughter. He has been a Resident of Dover Cliffs LTC for the past four years and will be missed by the staff and residents. Susan and Tiffany wish to thank all the staff at Dover Cliffs for the kind, compassionate care they gave Michael.

In keeping with Michael’s wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no service. For those wishing donations to the SPCA, 245 Dartnall Rd., Hamilton, ON L8W 3V9 would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover 519-583-1530.

Marcella (Sally) Rumsey

RUMSEY, Marcella Mary (Sally) – In the presence of family, Sally closed her beautiful blue eyes one last time on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Norfolk General Hospital in her 95th year. Born in Peterborough and the daughter of the late Mary and Jean Marcel Bougard. Loving wife of the late Capt. William (Bill) Rumsey Jr., (2001) the true love of her life. Dear Mom of Karen (Doug) Sibbett of Port Dover, Cherished Grandma to Jennifer Sibbett (George Mallory) of Port Dover and special GG to Cam & Erica VanNetten. Sally will be greatly missed by her brother Ben Bougard (Florida), sister-in-law & brother-in-law Betty and Wayne McPherson (Etobicoke), nieces and nephews Lance (Karen), Kelly (Mike), Laurie, Jim (Christine) & families and especially missed by her long-time best girlfriends Norma Stoneburgh and Margaret Topping. Predeceased by her grandsons Doug (1991) and Aaron (1995). Pre-deceased by her brother Ron (2007), sister-in-law Olive, nephews Bruce and Robbie.

Mom had a very full and active life. She worked for many years as a “darn” good waitress and bartender in Ontario and Florida, very much a people person. In the ’60s, she earned her pilot’s license to fly the two seater Piper plane. Even took over the controls (for a short time) on a Cessna while on a family trip into the Grand Canyon. She loved animals and had many dogs who were her companions when she would drive solo back and forth to Florida for the winter. At 85, she realized a life-long dream of traveling to Africa to join a group for a safari. She was always a strong independent woman, game for anything. She truly enjoyed her family, friends and her life.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring. Serenity Burial & Cremation Services Inc., 361 Main St., Port Dover 226-290-9093. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider Simcoe & District Humane Society, the Alzheimer Society of Haldimand-Norfolk, or Norfolk General Hospital Foundation, Simcoe. Many thanks to the special and caring staff at Rosewood Senior Living for their kindness and love in taking such great care of Mom the last three years. Thank you to staff at NGH for their care and compassion during Mom’s recent short stay. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialcremation.com

Janice Schultz

SCHULTZ, Janice Lynn – 1947-2021, of Port Dover passed away at Norfolk General Hospital on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Truly beloved wife of Grant Schultz for over 51 years. Dear mother of Duane of Cambridge, Paul and Laura of Waterdown and Gary and Krista of Kitchener. Loving grandmother of Julianna, Tyson and Hunter.

As per Janice’s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a graveside service at Exeter Public Cemetery on Wed., November 24, 2021 at 2 pm. The Rev. Enrique Martinez officiating.

A special thanks to the nurses on the 4th floor at Norfolk General Hospital, Dr. Martin-Godelie and Reverend Enrique Martinez, Pastor at St. John’s Anglican Church, Simcoe. For those wishing donations to Cambridge Community Living or St. John’s Anglican Church would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover 519-583-1350. On line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca



Pearl Talbot

TALBOT, Pearl (nee Curtis) of Port Dover, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Dover Cliffs LTC surrounded by the love of her family by her side, in her 76th year. Cherished wife of Wayne for 55 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Brian Jensen of Port Dover, Nancy Talbot and Berle Anthony of Hagersville and Melisa and Brodie Chambers of Port Dover. Much loved grandmother of Stephen (Dee), Joshua (Jaime), Rebeca, Emily, Kennedy and Carson, great-grandmother of Logan and Lucas. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Bill and Ginette Curtis of Quebec, Albert and Carrol Curtis of Kitchener and Bernice Overall of Quebec. Predeceased by her grandson Nathan (2001), parents Ernest and Lillian Curtis and brother-in-law Roy Overall. Pearl was a resident of Dover Cliffs LTC for 13 years. She will be sadly missed by the staff and residents.

Friends were invited to share their memories of Pearl at visitation at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave. Port Dover (519)-583-1530 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm. A Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Pearl was held in the funeral home Chapel on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 1 pm. The Reverend Kathryn Vance officiating. Interment Port Dover Cemetery. For those wishing, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences and/or donations can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca