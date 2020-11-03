Death Notices – November 2020

Published November 4, 2020

Bill Cunningham

CUNNINGHAM: William (Bill) Roy – Peacefully at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Friday, October 30, 2020 in his 71st year. Predeceased by his wife Cheryl. Dear brother to Darlene Wills, Rosalyn Matthews and Heather (Kevin D.) Easton. Survived by his step-daughter Tina Parker and step-grand-daughter Setara Parker as well as a large extended family. Predeceased by his brothers Brian, Kevin, brothers-in-law Bryan Wills, Ray Matthews. Cremation has taken place. Serenity Burial & Cremation Services, 361 Main Street, Port Dover, (226) 290-9093 have been entrusted with the arrangements. A private family service will be held at a later date. For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Bill’s memory they are asked to consider the Branch #158, Royal Canadian Legion, 212 Market St E, Port Dover, Ontario N0A 1N0. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com

Larry Robertson

ROBERTSON, Larry Clifton, passed away at Parkview Meadows/Gardenview LTC, Townsend on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in his 84th year. Predeceased by his partner Carol Pennings (December 2019). Dear brother and brother-in-law of Gerald and Betty, Terry and Ada, and Terry. Predeceased by his parents George and Dorothy, brother Clarence and his wife Ellen, Grant and sister Isabel Havens and her husband Fred. Larry will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews and extended family. A special thank you to the staff at Parkview Gardens / Gardenview LTC for their compassionate care they gave Larry. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to Port Dover Royal Canadian Legion #158 would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at wwwthompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

John Wells

WELLS, John Edward

(October 4, 1943 – October 27, 2020)

of Port Dover, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side. Betty was the love of his life and John was hers. Dearly loved father of John and Dean, and step-father of Betsy and Lisa. Loving and devoted grandfather of Elizabeth. Dear brother and brother-in-law of William Wells, Garry Wells, Vaughn Wells and dear friend Lorraine, Joyce and Wayne Lutes, Joan Kaloustian and dear friend Al, and Glenn Pearson. Predeceased by his youngest sister Sheila Pearson, and sister-in-law Joanne Wells. John will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family. His friendship of 40 years with Tom Masschaele began when John served as best man when Tom married Sandy. Throughout the years their friendship grew to a steadfast relationship. John had a long career in teaching. His first two years were in Nova Scotia. He moved to Montreal to get his Masters of Education. It was at that time he met and married Betty and they welcomed their two sons John and Dean. In 1975 he decided to leave Quebec after 13 years and move to Ontario. John, Betty and family settled in Port Dover, where he continued his teaching career. He soon entered the local political scene and the rest is history. Over the next 40 years John tirelessly served his community of Port Dover and Norfolk. He served as councilman for Haldimand-Norfolk Regional Council, City of Nanticoke and Norfolk County Ward 6. As councilman he never let a call go unanswered and always tried his best to get any request fulfilled. The Board of Trade chose John as the town crier at Christmas; he led the Santa Claus Parade. In the evening at the bonfire on the beach he would pass out carol sheets, lead the carol singing and he loved the fireworks at the end. John was a dedicated fundraiser; he was Chair of the Fundraising Committee for the new Port Dover and Area Arena. He also was instrumental in the fundraising efforts for the Port Dover Lions Community Centre, the Sports Park and the new Port Dover Library. He was the founder of the Port Dover Foundation. John’s primary mission was to make Port Dover a better place for everyone. So it would be no surprise that he was chosen Port Dover “Citizen of the Year 2018”. He was a faithful member of Grace United Church. John always had a handshake, a smile and a few words for everyone he met. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered for everything he did for this community. He loved Port Dover and never wanted to live anywhere else. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions attendance at the Memorial Service will be by invitation by the family. Services will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 am and will be live-streamed on the Grace United Church website http://bit.ly/graceunitedlive. The Reverend Kathryn Vance officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to the Port Dover Foundation or Grace United Church would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Barbara Zabel

Barbara Susan Zabel

July 14, 1962 – October 27, 2020

With her beloved sons James and Jonathan by her side, Barbara Zabel of Townsend passed away at Stedman Community Hospice after a long struggle with cancer. The daughter of the late Edmund and Doris (Zobel) Zabel. Barbara is survived by her sons James Mitchell and Jonathan Mitchell. Barbara is also survived by her siblings Fred Zabel (Sault Ste. Marie), Rosemary Zabel (Vancouver) and Peter Zabel (Algoma Mills). Barbara will be fondly remembered by her former husband Charles Mitchell and the Mitchell family. Barbara was born in Blind River in 1962. She also lived in Manitouwadge and Kirkland Lake before coming to southern Ontario to study at McMaster University in Hamilton. After graduating with an Honours BA in English, Barbara worked for several decades for the Ontario government in the Ministry of Community and Social Services, first in Hamilton then Simcoe. She was a member of Townsend Community Church. There she found love and support from both the Pastor and church members. In the final years of her life, she endured both illness and disability with great bravery. She persevered through the many challenges of her life, always able to make the best of a bad situation. She was tenacious to the very end. Barbara’s remains will be cremated, in keeping with her wishes. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Townsend Community Church, 85 Nanticoke Creek Pkwy, Townsend. Interment will be at a later date at Hillside Cemetery, Blind River. Donations in memory of Barbara can be made to the Hearing Foundation of Canada, Stedman Community Hospice or the charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Ferris Funeral Home. Online condolences at ferrisfuneral.com.