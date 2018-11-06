Death Notices – November 2018

Published November 7, 2018

Patricia Prouse

PROUSE, Patricia – of Port Dover, passed away at Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Monday, October 29, 2018 in her 88th year. Predeceased by her husband Harold. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Debby and Ed Long of Port Dover, Peggy Vince and Mike Juhasz of St. Thomas and Greg Prouse of Norwich. Dearly loved grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her daughter Carol-Ann. Will be sadly missed by her furry friend Ginger. Pat was previous owner/operator of Mainway Store in Delhi for many years with her husband Harold. In keeping with Pat’s wishes all services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca