Death Notices November 2017

Published Novemeber 1st

Gene O’Reilly

O’REILLY, Gene Wesley – Peacefully passed away surrounded by his family in Waterford at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Viola (Paton). Loving father of Ricci (and Eun Hee), Terrilynne (and Bill) Takacs, Robynne (and Garrett) Forrest. Very proud Pupa of Natasha (and Kevin), Trista-Anne (and Ross), Broc (and Rachel), Laci. Gene will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and family. Gene was a Correctional Supervisor for many years at Sprucedale, a Boy Scout Leader, and a Judo Instructor. Friends were received at the Waterford United Church on Saturday, October 28, 2017 from 5:30 until service time at 6:30 p.m. Rev. Mary Jo Patterson and Rev. Jeff Smith officiated. As expressions of sympathy the family would appreciate donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Until we meet again Dad. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Thompson-Mott Funeral Home, 519-443-5332. www.thompsonmottfuneralhome.com

Herb Rogers

ROGERS, Herbert Lewis of Port Dover passed away in Burlington on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 in his 90th year. Predeceased by his wife Martha (2011). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of James Rogers and his wife Susan of Burlington, Linda Rogers of Jarvis and Joanne Scherer and her husband Grant of Paris. Proud grandfather of his beloved grandchildren. Herb was a longtime member of the Port Dover Lions Club. He was very active and dedicated to many Lions projects and events. He was also a longtime member of St. Paul’s Church, previously serving as Warden. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, (519-583-1530). A Service to Celebrate Herb’s life will be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church (Market and St. George Streets) on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 2 p.m., followed by a Lions Service. Reception to follow in the Church Hall. The Reverend Tony Bouwmeester officiating. Private family interment at Port Dover Cemetery. For those wishing, donations to Port Dover Lions Club or St. Paul’s Anglican Church would be greatly appreciated. On line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca