Death Notices – March 2020

Published March 4 2020

Marion Gardner

GARDNER, Marion (Bartlett). March 9, 1932 – February 28, 2020. Passed away at home surrounded by the love of her family. Wife of the late Norm (1997). Mother of Norman of Sydney BC, Nancy Stelpstra (and David) of Simcoe, Heather Cloet (and Bryon) of Simcoe, the late Susan (1958), George of Victoria BC, Judith Koopman (and Ted) of Lynedoch, Walter (and Abby Church) of Port Dover, David of Victoria BC. Grandma/Bama and great-grandmother to Joel Stelpstra, Cameron Stelpstra; Laura France (and Greg) and their children Max and Emmeline; Sarah Cleaver (and Casey) and their children Jack, Isla, and Emmett; Jason (and Jessica Farrell) and their children Ava, Baustyn and Lily; Nicholas Koopman (and Jessica) and their children Julian and Winston; Tristan Koopman (and Michelle Winmill); Hayley Koopman (and Brendon Walsh); Tanner Gardner, Shelby Gardner; Jonah Gardner and Emma Gardner. Marion will be remembered by her brother Bob Bartlett, sister Elinor Kotanko as well as brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister Kathy Howden. Marion had a wide circle of friends that she painted with, played scrabble with, went to yard sales with and of course her beloved tea ladies. Following Marion’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Donations may be made to the Who Did It Club or a charity of choice. Arrangements entrusted with Thompson-Mott Funeral Home, Waterford (519-443-5332).

Life’s Masterpiece

Life, the mystic artist

A picture fair, has made,

With colours on a canvas

That will never, never fade.

It’s framed in golden memories

Of friendship warm and true,

And underneath it is inscribed

Three letters – y o u.

Linda Miedema

MIEDEMA, Linda Ann. Passed away unexpectedly at her home in Norfolk on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 66. Linda Miedema (nee Church) was the beloved mother of Robert and Shannon Miedema of Halifax and Christina Miedema and Darryl Hunt of Simcoe. Loving Nana of Logan, Audrey, Paige and Margot. Survived by sister Elayne and George Wardell of Paris, brother Earl Church of Fenelon Falls and sister Joan Church of Toronto and predeceased by brother John Church (1996) and sister Jan Church (2019). Also survived by extended but very close family and her steadfast companion, Kohl. Linda was always surrounded by song. She was a field naturalist who could identify birds by song. She shared her love of music with others through her singing groups. She sang loudly behind the steering wheel. Most sweetly, she would sing her adoring children and grandchildren to sleep. Friends were invited to call at Cooper Funeral Home, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis on Friday, February 28, 2020 where a time of remembrance was held at 4:00 p.m. followed by visitation until 7:30 p.m. Donations to the Women’s Initiative with the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Friends of Point Pelee Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca