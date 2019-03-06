Death Notices – March 2019

Published March 6, 2019

Jacqueline Clark

CLARK, Jacqueline Scovil (nee Yerex), formerly of Port Dover and Delhi, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019 in her 86th year at the Kensington Hospice in Toronto, surrounded by her three children. Predeceased by her husband Joseph R. Clark and her brothers Andrew, Hilton, David and Patrick. She was treasured by her family and friends for being loving, supportive, curious, animated, insightful and wise and will be greatly missed by her children Carrie (Dr. Michael Roberts), Beth, and Hugh (Denise Squire), her grandchildren, Andrew (Brandi Caldwell), Erin, Jacob, Liam, Sarah, Christopher and Wynne and her two great-grandchildren Sienna and Ashton. Her Spring funeral service in Port Dover will be announced at a later date. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to both Christie Gardens and Kensington Hospice for their exemplary thoughtful and compassionate care. For those wishing, donations can be made to The Port Dover Foundation through Thompson Waters Funeral Home at 519-583-1530 or www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca either now or at the time of the funeral.

Grant Denison

January 19, 1938 – February 14, 2019

DENISON, Grant Edwin — 81, of Port Dover, died suddenly on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Hamilton General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents, John Clark Denison and Ada May Grant, he leaves his beloved wife Linda of Port Dover and four cherished children, son Jeffrey (Jenn) and daughters, Kari Van Camp (Paul), Lisa O’Hara Longo, and Lori O’Hara-Hoke (Paul). His grandchildren always lit up his heart, they meant so much to him: Liam O’Hara-Hoke, Benjamin Longo, Emma O’Hara-Hoke, Lauren Longo, and Jaxon Denison. Grant will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his dear brother and sister-in-law, Garth and Marilyn Denison of Brampton, and two talented nieces, Kelly Low (daughter Brooke) and Karen Ptacek (sons Devin and Ryan). Grant leaves several close Denison cousins and family members in Calgary. Grant was born in Edmonton, Alberta and grew up in Vancouver and Toronto. A brilliant man with his mind and his hands, he contributed to many organizations over the years. Retirement enabled Grant and Linda to travel and spend many winters in Tucson, where on a lucky day in bright sunlight, you could both hike and ski. They criss-crossed Canada and the United States with like-minded adventurers over the years and had great stories to share; but were always glad to settle back in Port Dover and catch up with neighbours and friends. He thoroughly enjoyed entertaining at home, visiting the local restaurants and the Lighthouse Festival Theatre, always the advocate for Port Dover’s lifestyle. Grant had many talents and hobbies, from woodworking, to skiing, to the joy of owning British sports cars, to tinkering and creating in his workshop, Formula One racing to football and more. Any new idea inspired him to action! A life led to the fullest. Grant was fortunate to be helped by many skilled physicians and surgeons. Grant’s family wish to extend a very special thank you to Dr. David Szalay, Head of Clinical Services and Vascular Surgery, and the ICU and Cardiovascular nursing and support staff at Hamilton General Hospital; to Dr. Perry Mayer, Mayer Institute, Hamilton; and Elana Lloyd for the exemplary nursing care provided by her in Port Dover. A private Celebration of Life will be held in late spring. For those wishing, the family would appreciate donations to the Port Dover Community Foundation, or Hamilton Health Sciences – Cardiac Care Fund. The Port Dover Community Foundation supports many worthwhile local charities. Donations in Grant’s memory can be made online at https://www.portdoverfoundation.com/donate or by cheque, made out to Port Dover Community Foundation, PO Box 841, 23 Market St. W., Port Dover, ON N0A 1N0. Donations to the Hamilton Health Sciences – Cardiac Care Fund can be made online at https://hamiltonhealth.ca/ways-to-give/, select Memorial Donations, in memory of Grant Denison, Designation – Other, and type in Hamilton Health Services – Cardiac Care Fund. Or mail a cheque to Hamilton Health Services – Cardiac Care Fund, Box 739, LCD 1, Hamilton ON, L8N 3M8, or phone 905-522-3863.

Claire Hasely

HASELY, Claire of Port Dover passed away at Dover Cliffs LTC on Monday, February 25, 2019 in her 86th year. Predeceased by her parents Allan and Kathleen and sister Marie. Claire served her country in the Canadian Armed Forces as a Petty Officer 1st Class, which she dedicated her life to. She was a resident of Dover Cliffs LTC and will be missed by staff and her friends that she loved playing cards with. In keeping with Claire’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Dover Cliffs LTC, 500 St. George St., Port Dover on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing, donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #158 would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Beverly Talbot

TALBOT, Beverly Ann (nee McLaughlin) – Passed away peacefully at Norfolk General Hospital Nursing Home in Simcoe, on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the age of 79. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Brad and Doris Talbot, Christine Dougherty and Charlene Talbot. Proud Nanny of Brendon, Danielle, Chad, Jesse, Chase, Austin and Aydin. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Gwen and Richard Burns, Karen and John Winn, Leonard, Sharon and Diane. Predeceased by her husband George, her parents Harold and Helen McLaughlin, her brothers Gary and Dale and sisters Marilyn, Mary and Marjorie. Bev was an avid reader and an excellent baker. In keeping with Bev’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover. For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca. Celebration of Life date to be determined.