Death Notices March 2018

Published March 7th

FIELD, Graydon Gilbert – It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Graydon on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at the Cedarwood Village Nursing Home. Mr. Graydon Field of Simcoe in his 104th year. Graydon was the son of the late Freeman Field, late Grace Ponting and late Clara Hoover. Beloved husband for 74 years to the late Joy Field, nee Jolliffe (2017). Loving father of the late Kathryn (2012) Zimmer and her husband Hugh and the late Craig (1985) Field and his wife Janice. Cherished grandpa to 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers Elmo (Alena) Field, Lea (Orpha) Field and sister Bessie (Neale) Hoover. Graydon will be sadly missed by many other relatives and friends. Graydon was a community leader and involved extensively with St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Brotherhood of Anglican Churchmen, Port Dover Harbour Museum, City of Nanticoke Library Board as treasurer for many years. Graydon was a veteran of WWII, he taught pilot flying instructions in many locations. He taught school in Walsh, many other rural schools as well as Burtch Correctional Facility. He farmed in Nanticoke and then retired in Port Dover. At Graydon’s request, cremation has taken place. There will be a private family service at Christ Church Cemetery, Nanticoke at a later date. Pastor Marc Bertrand to officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe (519-426-1314) If so desired, donations may be made in Graydon’s memory to the Norfolk General Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.ferrisfuneral.com

BAILEY – Norma Lillian: Passed away on February 21, 2018 after a 10 year battle with Alzheimer’s. Born in Chatham, Ontario. She is survived by her beloved husband Bill of Port Dover. Loving mother of Pam of Brantford, sister Betty of Jarvis, a niece and 8 nephews. “Often a lonely heartache, many a silent tears but always a beautiful memory of the one we loved so dear”. In keeping with Norma’s wishes cremation has taken place with no visitation or service. The Baldock Funeral Home, 96 Norfolk St. N., Simcoe in care of arrangements. Those wishing to make a donation in Norma’s memory are asked to consider The Simcoe and District Humane Society. Online condolences at www.baldockfuneralhome.com