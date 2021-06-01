Death Notices – June 2021

Published June 2, 2021

Shirley Coulson

Coulson, Shirley Jean – It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Shirley Coulson on May 24, 2021 in her 80th year. Predeceased by her parents Harry and Violet Ryerse and her sisters Helen and Irene. Shirley will be sadly missed by her brother Lorne (Shirley), sons Ed and Rick, her daughters Brenda (Don) and Christine (Jim), her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions all services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca