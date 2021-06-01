Death Notices – June 2021

death notices

 

Published June 2, 2021

Shirley Coulson
Coulson, Shirley Jean – It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Shirley Coulson on May 24, 2021 in her 80th year. Predeceased by her parents Harry and Violet Ryerse and her sisters Helen and Irene. Shirley will be sadly missed by her brother Lorne (Shirley), sons Ed and Rick, her daughters Brenda (Don) and Christine (Jim), her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions all services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

 

Recent posts

Norfolk Catch the Ace

This week's paper

Products
Be informed every week.
Subscribe

social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube

join our newsletter

Enter your email below to join our email newsletter.

Social Media

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Get the latest from The Maple Leaf

Join Our Newsletter

  • 351 Main St PO Box 70, Port Dover, ON, N0A 1N0
  • 519-583-0112
  • news@portdovermapleleaf.com