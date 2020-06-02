Death Notices – June 2020

Published June 3, 2020

Gail Marr

MARR, Gail Joan – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gail in her 82nd year at the Norfolk General Hospital on Friday, May 29th, 2020. Gail was born in Port Dover. She was the eldest daughter of the late Lloyd Marr and late Dorothy Stevens. Sister to the late Betty Thompkins. Loving mother to her late sons Scott Fletcher and Colin Fletcher (Angela Cortinas) and cherished grandmother to Victoria Cristina Fletcher. She is survived by her nephews and nieces Darin Jackson (Patricia), late Dana Jackson, Julianne Jackson, Linda Jackson. Her great nephews and nieces Tamara Jackson, Alex Jackson (Vanessa), Jade Jackson (James), Zachary Jackson (Jana), Spencer Jackson and Forrester Jackson. Great-great aunt to Evey Jackson and Blake Rockefeller. She is survived by cousins Carolyn Mural, Karen Pedley (Gerry), Kathy McColeman, Marion Van Kessel (Michael), Jay Bush, Heather Bush (Albert), Lloyd Ryerse, Jack Marr (Molly), Mary Ann Varga, Pat Catherwood (Ed), Kathy Kennedy, Sharon La Salle (Bill), Wayne Kennedy, Janice Kennedy, Michael Kennedy (Marg), Linda Lodberg (Allan), Sheila Wobbes, Paul Kennedy (Victoria) and Sandy Smith (Gay). She was predeceased by her aunts and uncles Phyllis McColeman (Kenneth), Helen Kennedy (Andrew), Bud Bush, Bill Bush, her cousins Shirley Smith, Douglas Kennedy, David Kennedy, Jean Ince, Margaret Church and Pat McKinnon. She is survived by many close friends. She was a caring, selfless and generous person who always put the well being of her family and friends first. Her presence in our lives will be greatly missed. She was a school teacher for 34 years, a longtime member of the Red Hat Society and an active volunteer in many committees such as Norview Lodge and St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a small Private family funeral will be held at the Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe (519-426-1314). Father Olivet Okoro celebrant. Cremation will follow. If so desired, donations may be made to Stedman Hospice. “A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date”. Online condolences may be made at www.ferrisfuneral.com