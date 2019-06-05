Death Notices – June 2019





Published June 5, 2019

James Barrett

BARRETT, James Alexander – It is with great sadness that the family of James (Jim) Barrett announces his passing on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the age of 74. Son of the late H.J.H. (Tim) Barrett and the late Dorothy MacPherson. Beloved husband of Judith. Cherished father of Allison (Robert) and Andrea (Erich). Adored grandfather of Ryan, Matthew and Sophie. Dear brother of Peter (Karen) and of the late Michael (Terry), special brother-in-law to John (Elizabeth) and devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jim was a long time teacher at Aberfoyle Public School and touched the lives of many. The original handyman, Jim could always be counted on to fix anything, and did so in the most creative of ways. He was a lifelong bird lover and took great pleasure in feeding the wildlife on his property. He was known to pay regular visits to the feed store to keep the birds of Puslinch in gourmet style. A talented amateur photographer, his pictures of nature with a bird hidden somewhere within were notorious within his family. He had a joke and a smile for every occasion and his sense of humour will be greatly missed. In keeping to his wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. A visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society, or a charity of your choice. The ones who love us never really leave us.

Martin Dykstra

DYKSTRA, Martin – of Port Dover passed away at his home, on Monday, June 3, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family, in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Anna. Dearly loved father of David Dykstra and Elissa Renaud. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Ralph and Corry, Cor Dykstra and Akke Westerhof. Proud and loving grandfather of Livia, Zachary, Willem and Claire. Martin will be sadly missed by all of his extended family. Martin was a lifelong teacher, he taught in Canada and overseas. He was an avid traveller, he loved a challenge and had a very adventurous spirit. After his retirement he was well known in Port Dover as the “Apple Fritter Guy”. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). A Service to Celebrate Martin’s life will be held at Grace United Church (Chapman & St. George Sts.) on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. The Reverend Kathryn Vance officiating. For those wishing, donations to the Wheels of Hope (Cancer Society) would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Betty LaPrairie

LaPRAIRIE, Betty – Former resident of Port Dover and Simcoe passed away peacefully at her residence at People Care in London, Ontario in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Joe LaPrairie (1986). Will be dearly missed by her children: Diane LaPrairie, Sue and Norm Huner, and Claude and Rose LaPrairie. Cherished grandmother (mémère) of five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at the People Care Facility in London for their excellent care and support. Following Betty’s wish with cremation, a private family gathering will be held at a later date.