Death Notices June 2017

Published June 7th

Bill Butler

BUTLER, William Robert “Bill” – surround by family at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Thursday, June 1, 2017 in his 82nd year. Beloved husband of Louise Butler-Pokolm (nee Tebbe) of Port Dover. Loving father of Carl Butler (Janet) of Simcoe, Kim Bulter-Joseph (Wayne) of Simcoe, Jeff Butler of Halifax, and John Clement (Pam) of Victoria, BC. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie (Steve Rabey), their children Chloe, Carlie, Chelsea and Callie Rabey; Michelle (Charlie Chase), daughter Aubrey; Tyler Kannawin (Robin), son Jacob; Tayler Kannawin, Adam Kannawin (Andrea Blizman) and Emily Butler. Bill will be lovingly remembered by Louise’s children, the late Perry Pokolm (2015), his wife Linda, Murray (Lawriena), Larry (Donna), Della Pokolm, Darren and Terry (Rhonda) and by his only nephew Glenn Shortt (Yvonne). Predeceased by his sister Janet Shortt (1956), his father Thomas (1968) and mother Hilda (2006). Bill was active in the community as President of the Port Dover Kinsmen Club, a member of the Public School Board and Advisory Committee of Norfolk Secondary Schools and was also active in his church in B.C. “I guess this is Good Bye! In my life I had exactly what was meant to be, God, a family, a rewarding career, a few good friends and lots of acquaintances and that is all a person really needs. I wish you friends love and laughter, find it where you can, until we meet again…” A private family interment of ashes will take place at a later date. The Jason Smith Funeral Chapel, 689 Norfolk St. North, Simcoe in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate in memory of Bill are asked to consider the Juravinski Cancer Centre, Hamilton or Camp Trillium – Rainbow Lake. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com (519-426-0199).

David Reeves

Passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at age 82. Survived by loving wife of 60 years Elizabeth (nee Fabu), daughters Susanna (David), Natalie (Garry). Predeceased by his son Ashley. Grandpa to Allison and Braeden. Step-grandpa to Evan, Stephen (Toronto), Spencer, Chris, and Zach (Calgary). Brother of Richard, Larry, Patsy, Janice, and Rosemary. Predeceased by parents Arthur and Jessie, brothers John, Robert, and Dennis. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. David was a dedicated Secondary School teacher with WECDSB and also worked with the Corps of Royal Canadian Engineers (Vedder Crossing, BC). He was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 12 and retired as a Captain from the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment. David delighted in seeing the development of young people: his students, cadets, and most of all his grandchildren. He enjoyed reading, music, gardening and spending time with his pets Sassy, Joey, and Otis. David’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to CCAC, WRH-Met Campus ICU for the care and compassion shown to David and his family. Donations to the Canadian Dachshund Rescue or Windsor Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be held at St. Mary’s Anglican Church, 1983 St. Mary’s Gate, Walkerville on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Families First, 3260 Dougall Ave. South, Windsor, 519-969-5841. Share memories, photos or make a donation at www.FamiliesFirst.ca

Janet Walker

WALKER, Janet – Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at the West Haldimand General Hospital. Mrs. Janet Walker of Jarvis, formerly of Port Dover in her 75th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert Rogers (2004). Loving mother of Debb (Willy) and Mike (Brenda). Cherished Grandma and Nanner to Michael, Jessie, Bailey (Jesse) and Riley. Dear sister to Linda Stratton (Bill). Lifelong best friend to Barb Goodale. Predeceased by her parents Delmer and Dorothy Misener, brother Richard “Dick” Misener and son-in-law Ronald Long. Janet will be sadly missed by other relatives, friends and her extended family at Leisure Living in Jarvis. At Janet’s request, cremation has taken place with a private family interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Simcoe. If so desired, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe. (519-426-1314) Online condolences may be made at www.ferrisfuneral.com