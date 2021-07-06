Death Notices – July 2021

Published July 7, 2021

Sharon Abbott

ABBOTT, Sharon Beverly (nee Savoy) – surrounded by her loving family at her home on Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 in her 75th year. Beloved wife of 53+ years to Allan Abbott of Port Dover. Loving mother and nana of Jennifer Abbott-Smith (Gord) of Simcoe, their daughter Brie; Heather Lichtenberger (Cliff) of Colorado Springs, their children Grant & Grace; and Leanne MacDonald (Ian) of New Hamburg, their son Jack. Sharon will be lovingly remembered by her brother Skippy Savoy (Louise) of Salt Lake City.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held with interment of ashes at a later date. Those wishing to donate in memory of Sharon are asked to consider the Cancer Support & Resource Program. Donations may be mailed to the Jason Smith Funeral Chapel, 689 Norfolk St. North, Simcoe N3Y 3R3. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com (519) 426-0199.

Rhea Gemus

GEMUS, Rhea Mae, in her 96th year, passed away on July 2, 2021, at home with family by her side.

She was born to the late Abraham and Lilian (Pitre) Berthiaume, May 23, 1926, in Windsor, Ontario. She was predeceased by her only sibling, Ken. Rhea attended St. Mary’s Academy in Windsor and completed her nursing training at Hotel Dieu Hospital in 1947, in Windsor.

She married the late Lucien Gemus in 1948, they lived together in Montreal in the same home for 52 years before returning to Ontario. Rhea is survived by her two daughters, Sharon Gemus Zullo (Joe) of Ste. Therese, Quebec and Maryan Gemus Hamel (Richard) of Port Dover. Loving grandmother to her five grandchildren, Erika, Andrew (Jodie) and Paul Dancsak, Sarah Zullo (Wassim) and William Zullo, and five beloved great-grandchildren, Coleson, Gabby (Gabrielle), Audrey, Malek and Auston.

Rhea was an elegant, stylish lady who appreciated fine things with simple yet elegant lines. This is probably what drew her to the practice of Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, blossoms, branches, leaves and stems to bring out the inner qualities of live materials and express emotion, an art form she studied for many years and derived great pleasure from. She also loved flower gardening, was an avid reader and a devoted fan of the Blue Jays. She remained very interested in world events and current affairs. She loved her cheeses (supplied by Jenny at the Dover Cheese Shop) as well as dark chocolate and an occasional bag of chips.

Special thanks to Elana, Marissa, Natasha, Danielle and all the other wonderful nurses who kept her comfortable during her final journey while supporting the family and enabling us to keep her at home.

A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Carol Ludwig

LUDWIG, Carol Ann – At Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on July 1, 2021, Carol Ludwig (nee Church) of Port Dover in her 83rd year. Wife of the late Ron Ludwig. Dear mother of Kelly Douglas (Jeff). Cherished grandmother of Cassy (Kevin), Krista (Dylan) and Jamie Bush and great-grandmother of Macy and Quinn. Carol was predeceased by her daughter Caron Bush (survived by son-in-law Doug Bush). She was also predeceased by her parents Mel and Blanche Church and her sister Lois Walker.

A family service will be held at The Ferris Funeral Home, Simcoe with interment at Oakwood Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Carol can make a donation to the Who Did It Club or the Norfolk Hospital Foundation. Online condolences at ferrisfuneral.com.

Harold Sinden

SINDEN, Harold Arthur – of Port Dover, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, July 3, 2021 in his 87th year. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Ellen. Predeceased by his loving wife Betty (2001). Loving father of Dale (Helen) Sinden of Walsh, the late Gary Sinden (1976), the late Cheryl Ryerse (2004), the late Robert Sinden (2020) (Judy) of Walsh. Dear brother of Bill Sinden of Port Dover and Larry Sinden of Vittoria and the late siblings Bus Sinden, Allan Sinden and Hazel Sullivan. Proud grandfather of Dwayne (Nicole) Ryerse, Nathan Ryerse, Amanda Sinden (Jesse), Jeremy Sinden, Austin Sinden, Jessica Sinden, Kelsey Sinden, Matt, Ashley and great-grandfather of Lucan, Madison, Skyelar and Harlan. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Harold was born and raised in Vittoria. He met his wife Betty and moved to Port Dover. He began working at Misner’s Fertilizer Mill and retired out of Tobac Curing Plant as a welder. Harold was a very knowledgeable, patient family man. The type of person that could talk to anyone about anything. He was a Volkswagen enthusiast and a great backyard mechanic. His family will remember him best as a loving, strong, caring man that put everyone else first with a smile on his face.

Friends and family are invited for visitation at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519) 583-1530 on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from noon to 2 pm, followed by the Funeral Service at 2:30 pm. Interment Woodhouse United Church Cemetery. The Reverend Brian Elder officiating.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions anyone wishing to attend visitation or the service must contact the funeral home to register. For those wishing to donate, please consider Simcoe and District Humane Society or the Breast Cancer Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and / or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca