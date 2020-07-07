Death Notices – July 2020

Published July 8, 2020

Bernice Borr

BORR, Bernice – It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bernice (Bunny) Borr on June 20, 2020, at the Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe, Ontario with her daughter, Janice, at her side. She was 94 years old. Bunny was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Mitchell Borr. She is survived by her son, Allan Borr and her daughters Linda Barron (Scott) and Janice Greenwood (Jaime). She leaves behind her three grandchildren: Michelle Kari Barron (Fawaz), Amy Heather Barron, and Robert Mitchell Greenwood. Bunny was predeceased by her brother, John Mark, and sister, Julie Larson. Bunny had a passion for life. She was an active member of the Soroptimist International organization for 20 years, and a sorority sister (Beta Sigma Phi) for more than 50 years. She volunteered with the Rotary Club of Guelph and enjoyed supporting the Lighthouse Theatre Company in Port Dover. We will all miss her warm laughter, her big hugs and generous spirit. Bunny’s family entrusted her arrangements to the care of Serenity Burial & Cremation Services, 361 Main Street Port Dover, Ontario (226) 290-9093. The family held a private celebration of Bunny’s life on June 24th, 2020. For those wishing to make a memorial donation in Bunny’s name, they are asked to consider the Salvation Army Guelph Citadel, 1320 Gordon Street, Guelph, Ontario N1H 6N3. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com

Isabella “Betty” Wallace

WALLACE, Isabella “Betty” of Simcoe, passed away at Cedar Crossing Retirement on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband Bill (2008). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Glen and Karen Wallace, Mark Wallace and Kim and Jack Dugas. Loving grandmother of Matthew and Ertha, Jason and Kelsey, Tyler and Holly, Jack Jr. and Brittany, Kristofer, Samantha and Jamie, Tyler and Selina and Ryan, great-grandmother of Evelyn. Dear sister-in-law of Eunice and Florence. Predeceased by her brothers Daniel, Rev. Leonard and his wife Norma and Ralph and his first wife Blondie. Betty had just celebrated her 90th birthday on June 9, 2020. The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Crossing for the compassionate care they gave Betty. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, Port Dover 519-583-1530. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions all services are private. For those wishing, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca