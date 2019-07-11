Death Notices – July 2019





Published July 10, 2019

Joyce Osborne

OSBORNE, Joyce Marie — Passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Woodingford Lodge, Woodstock. Joyce will be laid to rest with her parents Lorne (1978) and Mina (1994) Marshman, son Brian “Otis” (2008) and her husband of 60 plus years Louis Osborne (2018). At Joyce’s request cremation has taken place with a private interment at Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe. (519-426-1314). If so desired, donations may be made to Lupus Ontario. Online condolences may be made at www.ferrisfuneral.com