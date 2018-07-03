Death Notices – July 2018

Published July 4, 2018

Val Hart

HART, Valentina Jane.

It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved wife, Valentina (Val) Jane Hart, after a stubborn battle over the past five months. Val died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at home, overlooking her garden full of birds and chipmunks.

Val was born in Wasserburg am Inn, Germany, on January 27, 1947, the daughter of Anna and Basil Smirnow. Val, along with her parents and grandparents, emigrated to Canada in 1953, settling in Beamsville. Val completed her education at the University of Guelph, obtaining a degree in Russian Literature, and then a Masters degree in Education at the University of Toronto. She had a wonderful career in Education spanning three decades, retiring as Vice-Principal of Little Current Public School on Manitoulin Island.

Predeceased by first husband, Victor Lysenko (1991), Val and I began our twenty-year adventure in 1998. Together, we shared wonderful experiences exploring Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, Central America, and especially Newfoundland. Among other talents, Val was an accomplished gardener, carpenter, camper and seamstress. She also baked incredibly over-proof Christmas rum-balls that were almost flammable.

Val was a ‘whisperer’ to all animals, particularly to a flock of sheep during a vacation in New Zealand. The locals are no doubt still talking about the Canadian sheep whisperer.

Val was a grandmother extraordinaire, and she was more than just a little involved in their lives. She was an encyclopedia of information and craft ideas for school projects, and she loved to jump in the pool with them when they were little. Val also enjoyed a good wrestle on the kitchen floor, and she was a fierce opponent during an animated sword fight in the family room. Recognizing the importance of other life skills, Val taught both grandchildren to play a mean game of poker at an early age.

Val leaves behind her brother Nicholas (Diana). Val will be missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Don, stepdaughters Jane (John Easson), Sally, and her beloved grandchildren, Sarah and Andrew. As per Val’s wish, there will be no visitation nor funeral. A Celebration of Val’s Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Val, please feel free to donate to the charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, (519-583-1530). On-line donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Elva Mildred Hoover

HOOVER, Elva Mildred. Peacefully at Norfolk General Hospital on Sunday, July 1, 2018. Beloved wife for 72 years of Ross Clinton Hoover. Loving mother of Linda (Ben) Woodruff, Melody (Lloyd) Smith both of Port Dover and the late Darlene May Hoover. Dear sister of Ruth (late Russell), Dennis of Simcoe and the late Vera (Bill) Yager, Earl (Edith) Schweyer, Hazel (John) Werner, Grace (Grant) Lindsay, Ralph (Frieda) Schweyer, Clifford and Rita Schweyer. Cherished grandmother of Rodney (Cindy) Rushton, Brad (Twila) Smith and Angela Smith (Blake) and proud great grandmother of Shelby Rushton, Clayton and Violet Smith. Sister-in-law of Doris (late Floyd) Held, Joan (Don) Sherk and Milton (Sharen) Hoover and the late Madelene (Allan) Clarke. Special aunt to many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call at Cooper Funeral Home, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis, on Wednesday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Elva will be held at Selkirk Christian Chapel, 20 Erie St. N., Selkirk on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Selkirk Union Cemetery. Donations to Ontario Christian Assembly Camp or charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca

Dr. Nancy Merritt

MERRITT, Dr. Nancy Isabel (nee Smith)

Dr. Nancy “Moo” Smith Merritt died peacefully at home on June 27, 2018, holding her daughters’ hands and surrounded by loving family. Survived by her husband, Dr. Richard Merritt and two daughters, Tiffany Merritt (Eric Partington) and Susannah Merritt (Jonathan Link), she was the adored “Gammy” of Oscar, Althea, Alec and Mavis. She is also survived by her dear siblings Monte Smith (Rose Marie), Joan Smith and her sister-in-law, Susan Merritt (Cameron Williams, deceased). Her extended family included nieces and nephews, Brian Smith, Catherine and Blake Williams and many cousins. Her life was enriched by her Aunt Isabel Powell and Uncle Jim Cruise.

Nancy was born in 1944 and raised on a farm near Port Dover, schooled locally and graduated from School of Medicine at Queen’s University, Kingston. Her ophthalmological career spanned thirty-seven years in both Niagara-on-the-Lake and Niagara Falls.

Her interests were family and friends, travel, skiing, hiking, swimming, Book Club and “general tinkering,” but her real passion was for her daughters and in her later years, her beloved grandchildren.

Nancy and her family are forever grateful to her medical team, especially Dr. Al Covens, Dr. Gill Thomas, Dr. Xin Chong and Dr. John Taliano.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of her Life will occur in late summer, 2018. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital (https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute), Princess Margaret Hospital (http://thepmcf.ca/Ways-to-Give/Donate-Now) and Pathstone Children’s Mental Health (https://www.pathstonementalhealth.ca/foundation/tribute-program).

Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street and South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at ccbscares.ca