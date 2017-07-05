Death Notices July 2017

Published July 5th

Dennis Reeves

REEVES, Dennis Fredrick Alan (Bubba), 1952 – 2016. A celebration of life will be held at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover, Ontario (519-583-1530) Sunday, July 9, 2017 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Lunch will be held at the Port Dover Royal Canadian Legion #158 (Market St.) Port Dover from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Oilfields General Hospital, 717 Government Road, Black Diamond, Alberta, T0L 0H0.

Ruby Sebring

SEBRING, Ruby Jean: June 30, 1929 – July 1, 2017. Ruby left this world surrounded by her immediate and extended family to whom she nurtured, supported and provided wise counsel through their respective endeavours. She was a skilled quilter, gardener, mentor and friend. She focused her energies on providing for the physical, mental and emotional growth of those around her. She had the uncanny ability to read people and warmly invited those into her personal circle who shared the high standards and values she set for herself. She always led by example. Similar to taking a small sprig of vegetation and nurturing it into a thriving plant or shrub, she encouraged the development of those good qualities she saw in others. She’ll be missed by those who were fortunate to have known her best: Russell her husband of 62 years; daughters Mary Anne (Emile), Terry (Keith), Nancy; and son Fred (Deb); grandchildren Ashley, Ryan, Stephanie, Spencer and Nick (Tiffany); and special friend Randy Graham. If desired, those wishing to donate in her memory may consider a contribution toward helping a person or animal in need. A random act of kindness in this regard would be equally appreciated. Thanks to the dedicated staff on the third and fourth floors of Norfolk General Hospital for their dignified and respectful treatment of Ruby while entrusted to their care. Likewise to Dr. Naas. A private family celebration will be held. The Baldock Funeral Home, 96 Norfolk St. N., Simcoe in care of arrangements. “Oh Lord support us all the day long of this troublous life; until the shadows lengthen, and the evening comes, and the busy world is hushed, the fever of life is over and our work is done. Then Lord in Thy mercy, grant us safe lodging, a holy rest, and peace at the last. Amen.” On line condolences at www.baldockfuneralhome.com