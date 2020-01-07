Death Notices – January 2020







Published January 15, 2020

Garry Nedelkou

NEDELKOU, Garry Bruce – At his home in Port Dover on January 9, 2020, Garry Nedelkou in his 52nd year. Dear father of Alexander Nedelkou and dear son of Elaina Pring. Garry is also survived by his grandfather Mike Nedelkou and his aunt Christina Nedelkou. Funeral service will be held at The Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Port Dover Cemetery. Online condolences at www.ferrisfuneral.com.

Published January 8, 2020

Mark Robinson

ROBINSON, Mark Charles –Surrounded by loving family at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in his 68th year. Beloved husband of Cheryl Ann Robinson (nee Sherman) of Simcoe. Loving father and grandfather of Melanie Covey (Jason) of Wyecombe, their children Carter and Caliann; and Jared Robinson (Savannah Williams) of Simcoe. Cherished son of Alan Robinson (late Patricia) of Simcoe. Mark will be lovingly remembered by his siblings Julia Gut (Jerry) of Brantford, Ted (Tina) of Mississauga, Gary (Maureen) of Scarborough and Dan (Marlene) of Port Dover. Mark will be sadly missed by Cherylann’s mother Marion Sherman (late Charlie) and by her siblings Darlene and Chuck as well as by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Friends were invited to share their memories of Mark with his family at the Jason Smith Funeral Chapel, 689 Norfolk St. North, Simcoe for visitation on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A celebration of life will take place in the spring. Private interment of ashes at a later date. Those wishing to donate in memory of Mark are asked to consider the Long Point Region Conservation Authority or the Norfolk General Hospital Foundation. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com (519-426-0199).

Mark St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Joseph Mark – Passed away suddenly on Monday, December 23, 2019 in his 66th year. Beloved son of Jean, dear friend of Linda, Mark will be sadly missed by many cousins. Predeceased by his father Joseph (Ike). Mark worked many years at the Port Dover Post Office before finishing his career with the post office in Mount Hope. He enjoyed reading, stamp and coin collecting, and watching old movies. In keeping with Mark’s wishes cremation has taken place with no services. For those wishing, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneral home.on.ca