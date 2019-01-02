Death Notices – January 2019

Published January 2, 2019

Nancy Bell

BELL, Nancy Jean (nee Morley) passed away peacefully with family at her side on Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at Norfolk General Hospital. Loving wife of Ted Bell, dear mother of Rodney Bell and friend Rebecca of Hamilton, Melinda Bell of Simcoe and Melodie King of Paris. Proud grandmother of Joseph, Chelsey and Madison. Sadly missed by her siblings Larry (Marilyn) Morley of Dundas and Sharon (Al) Moffat of Cheapside. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Jean, granddaughter Breanne, sister Myrna and brother-in-law Jim Toth. Nancy enjoyed time spent with family, being in the garden and loved to shop. In keeping with Nancy’s wishes cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). For those wishing, donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thomsponwatersfuneralhome.ca

Betty Jones

JONES, Elizabeth (Betty) nee Thomson after a short illness we have to say goodbye to our most special Mum. Predeceased by the love of her life, husband Ron (1995). Mum will always be cherished and so missed by daughters and sons-in-law, Linda (Paul) Nameth and Diane (Randy) Whitehouse. Loving Nana to Melany, Corey (Tracy), Daniel (Julie) and Sean (Nicole). Proud and loving Great-Nana to Madelyn, Sophie, Colton and Marshall. Dearest cousin to Beth Guy and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Grace and William Thomson, sisters and their husbands Grace (Harry) Bonner and Anna (Murray) Pett. Mum and Dad raised their family in Hamilton, upon their retirement moved to Southampton and in 2013 Mum moved to Port Dover to be closer to her girls. In all these years Mum was an accomplished 5-pin bowler; earning many singles, teams and coaching awards and made so many wonderful lifelong friendships in the joy of the sport. Mum was inducted into the O5PBA Hall of Fame as a player in 1993 and again as a builder in 2013. In 2007 Mum was inducted into the Hamilton 5 Pin Bowlers Association Hall of Fame. Mum and Dad enjoyed golfing together and all the friendships that golf brought them through the years. Mum could still hit a mean drive off the tee, she was a great example of an active life well lived. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, (519-583-1530). A Visitation will be held Saturday, January 5, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at The Royal Canadian Legion at 435 Limeridge Road E., Hamilton. For those wishing, donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Together Forever

November 19, 1929 – December 21, 2018.

Elizabeth Stephens

STEPHENS, Esther “Elizabeth” (nee Orford) passed away at Parkview Nursing Home in Hamilton on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 in her 100th year. Predeceased by her husband Colonel “Curly” Stephens. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael of North Bay, Bob and Sandra of Burlington, and Bruce of Erieo. Cherished grandmother of 19 and a great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to many. Predeceased by her sons Bill and his wife Marie, Ted and his wife Eileen, Lyle, Dwayne and his wife Barbara and her daughter Gail Rolston and her husband Bill. Elizabeth was born on Manitoulin Island and moved to Port Dover in the late 1940s. She was a member of the Silver Lake Rebekah Lodge # 150 serving as Past Noble Grand. Elizabeth will be sadly missed by all those who knew her, including the staff and residents at Parkview Nursing Home, where she received excellent care. A special thank you to all the staff that shared in Elizabeth’s life. Friends were invited to share their memories of Elizabeth at visitation on Sunday, December 30, 2018 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). A Rebekah Service was held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. A Service to Celebrate Elizabeth’s life was held in the funeral home Chapel on Monday, December 31, 2018 at 12 noon. The Reverend Kathryn Vance officiated. Cremation followed. For those wishing, donations to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca