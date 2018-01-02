Death Notices January 2018

Published January 3rd



Annie Dennis

DENNIS, Annie (nee Kay) passed away peacefully in her 95th year surrounded by her family on Wednesday, 20th December, 2017 at Norfolk General Hospital. Dear mother of Christine (Bill) Marsh of Windsor and Kathryn Dennis Duwyn (Richard) of Simcoe. Loving grandmother of Michael (Alina), Sharlene (Jim), Rejean (Adrienne), Ryan and Robyn (Kelly). Great grandmother of Maia, Raina and Kate. Predeceased by her husband Jack (2006) and parents Frank and Mary. Annie enjoyed knitting, cooking, baking and eating and was a tech enthusiast. Proud veteran of WWII, having served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service (Wrens). Member of the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 79 for 40 plus years. She moved to Canada in 1946 as a war bride. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Port Dover for many years and later found her spiritual home at Trinity Anglican Church, Simcoe. Friends were invited to meet with family on Wednesday, 27th December, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave, Port Dover, 519-583-1530. A memorial Service to Celebrate Annie’s Life was held on Thursday, 28th December, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Anglican Church, 80 Colborne St. S., Simcoe. Father Paul Sherwood officiating. For those wishing, donations to Diabetes Canada or Trinity Anglican Church, Simcoe would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Florence Jeffrey

JEFFREY, Florence (nee Trebinskie) of Port Dover, passed away at Norfolk General Hospital on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 in her 82nd year. Predeceased by her husband John (1999). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Ron and Barb of Port Dover. Loving grandmother of Alicia and Dustin and Melissa, great grandmother of Haylee, Dusty and Sophia. Dear sister and sister-in-law of John and Rosemarie Trebinskie of Barry’s Bay, Francis Cybulski of Barry’s Bay, Catherine and John Lucas of Barrie, Delores and Marcel Beland of Edmonton and Jackie and Doug Heath of Arnprior. In keeping with Florence’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 519-583-1530. For those wishing donations to the Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Donna Miller

Donna Miller …

Sunrise — August 21, 1936 …

Sunset — December 25, 2017.

It is with broken hearts that on this Christmas day, we share the news of Donna’s passing. She fought a brave and courageous fight with Pancreatic cancer, and above all, a graceful one. Donna received outstanding care from the team at CBI Health, specifically Elana, Melissa and Laurie — who all became fast friends with Donna, as everyone she met always did. When they asked Donna to write a short note about her life, her words were “I have had a wonderful life, full of travel and adventure, sailing to exotic places, a loving family and the love of my husband Bob for 61+ years. The grace and courage of my two daughters, Tracy and Laurie, never cease to amaze me. Like all other families, we have had our ups and downs, but have managed to overcome the downs because we support each other without question, and never ending love. I feel I am the luckiest person in the world to have lived this life”. The care received at the Hankinson House at Stedman’s Hospice Center was a Godsend … there are not enough words to explain how grateful we are. We would like to express our immense gratitude to Erin and Rebecca who were nothing less than angels. The exceptional kindness, care and compassion that was extended to all of us throughout this journey, from our friends near and far as well as the excellent doctors, nurses and caregivers will never be forgotten. We would also like to express a very special thank you to Mike at the Dover Apothecary. Her sisters, Diane Forde, Doreen Meadows and her husband George. Mike and Joanne Miller, as well as her many nieces and nephews and so many friends in Brantford, Port Dover, Fort Myers and Melaque, Mexico – all of whom adored her and will forever remember her consistent humor and quick wit. Above all, she will be forever missed by her best friend, partner and husband Bob. Her daughter Tracy and partner Tom, daughter Laurie and her husband John. Donna is pre-deceased by her grandson, Adam, and will be missed greatly by her grandson Alex and his fiance Cassandra. At Donna’s request, there will be no formal service at this time. Her wishes were that there will be a Remembrance of her Life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to the charity of your choice.

Isabel Ryerse

RYERSE, Isabel Eleanor (nee Groat), passed away peacefully on December 30, 2017. Our beloved matriarch is off on a new adventure, leaving us to miss her gentle, dignified and devoted presence. She braved the trip to the new world from her native Orkney Isles in Scotland for the sake of her husband Edmon and her children, who were always at the centre of her life. She also gave time, hard work and leadership skills to Knox Presbyterian Church, Marburg Women’s Institute and other local groups. Forever loved by Eleanor and June, Arthur and Cheryl, Richard and Kim; grandchildren Jan and Lori, James and Jennifer, Alison and Jeremy, Aaron and Ian: great-grandchildren Zander, Preston, Lola, Paisley, and her little siblings, Joseph James and Arya. She says she has gone to meet Knox, Granddad and Joe will be there to welcome her. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519)-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca