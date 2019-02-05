Death Notices – February 2019

Peggy Trembley

TREMBLEY, Peggy (nee Long) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Norfolk General Hospital in her 83rd year. Loving mother of Brad (Rebecca) of St. Williams, Kathy (Rick) Richardson of Simcoe, Bill (Sharon Lightfoot) of Port Dover, Darrell of Simcoe and Mark (Barbara Gibbons) of Jarvis. Fondly remembered by numerous grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sister Thelma Partridge. Predeceased by her husband Norm, parents Craig and Elsie and numerous brothers and sisters. Prior to her retirement Peggy was employed by Beatrice/Good Humor-Breyers for more than 20 years. Peggy was a home body spending time with family, friends and her word puzzles. Friends were invited to meet with family on Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave Port Dover 519-583-1530. A Funeral Service was held for Peggy at the funeral home Chapel on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. Reverend Kathryn Vance officiating. For those wishing, donations to the Simcoe and District Humane Society, Heart and Stroke Foundation, Alzheimer’s Society of Ontario, Parkinson Society, Kidney Foundation of Canada or Haldimand Norfolk Women’s Services would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

