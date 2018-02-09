Death Notices February 2018

Published February 7th

David Bridgwater

BRIDGWATER, David L. passed away peacefully after a lengthy struggle with Parkinson’s Disease on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Norview Lodge Simcoe. Loving husband of Jean, dear father of Derek (Gail) of Mount Forest, Andrew (Sandra) of Hamilton and Sara (Mark) Slinger of Cambridge. Proud grandfather of Alex, Ian, Elyse, Matthew, Eric, Micky, Jakey, and Ben and great-grandfather to Nash. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Chris (Gary) Curran of Stouffville, Karen (Tony) Rigg of Thornbury and sister-in-law Gabrielle of Invermere B.C. Predeceased by his parents Cedric and Eve and brother Martin. David was a member of Local 67 Pipefitters Union for over 40 years; he enjoyed woodworking, playing golf, cycling and general shenanigans (of any kind). Friends are invited to meet with the family to share their memories of David on Saturday, February 10, 2018 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover, 519-583-1530. For those wishing, donations to Norview Lodge in Simcoe would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Debbie Friesen

FRIESEN – Debbie Anne (nee DeSerrano) – Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at her home in Port Dover with her loving husband Denny (Dennis) at her side. She was born in Simcoe on December 5, 1952. Loving mother of Nikki of Port Dover and Jason of Toronto. Debbie was the proud and much loved grandmother of Elize, Dax and Ava. Debbie was predeceased by her loving parents Allan (1986) and Mary (Bahula) (2012) DeSerrano. Survived by her sisters and brothers: Zane DeSerrano of Toronto, Maureen DeSerrano-Longland of Brantford, Laurie Danchak (Dave) of Waterford and Allan DeSerrano of Sarnia; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Also survived by her father-in-law Joe Friesen (late Queenie) of Simcoe, brothers-in-law Gary Friesen of Simcoe and Bill Friesen (Anita) of British Columbia. Debbie was a good friend to many and took such great pride and joy with her grandchildren. In accordance with Debbie’s wishes, cremation has taken place and will be followed by a private family graveside service at the Port Dover cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The Baldock Funeral Home, 96 Norfolk St. N., Simcoe in care of arrangements. Those wishing to make a donation in Debbie’s memory are asked to consider a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences at www.baldockfuneralhome.com