Death Notices December 2017

Published December 6th

Dennis MacNeill

1942 – 2017

MacNEILL, Dennis George Thomas of Simcoe passed away peacefully at Cedarwood Village, Simcoe, on November 22, 2017 in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Nora. Precious son of Hazel MacNeill (Barrie) and the late Rev. Henry MacNeill.

Dennis will lovingly be remembered by his children, Kevin (Nathalie) and Heather (Chris). Grampa “Moustache” will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Lili and David MacNeill and Leia and Cameron Swayze. He will be also remembered fondly by his stepchildren Tina, Jason and Cindy, stepgrandchildren Chance, Danelle and Brian and great-grandson Gunner. Dennis served in the Canadian Army, R.C.E.M.E., from 1959 until 1963. Subsequently, he graduated from Ryerson University with a degree in Public Health, and after moving to Simcoe he was employed at the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit from 1965 until his retirement. In the late 1960s, Dennis was a Scout Master. He coached Minor Hockey in the 1970s, and enjoyed acting with Simcoe Little Theatre in the 1980s. He was an active member of the Masonic Lodge. He also was involved in many local sports including sailing (PDYC), biking (even to the East Coast), curling (Simcoe curling club), squash, skiing, rugby and participated in several triathalons/ Ironmans (including Ironman Canada in Penticton, BC). Dennis and Nora spent their retirement winters in Texas. Following their dream, they built a cottage on Georgian Bay where they enjoyed many summers, with visits from family and friends. He was an active member of the church both in Honey Harbour and Simcoe. Cremation has taken place and an online tribute and condolences are available through Thompson Waters Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of his life in the spring – please visit dennismacneill.wordpress.com or the Facebook page “Remembering Dennis MacNeill” for more details. Dennis enjoyed life to the fullest, and he invited so many others along for the ride. We love you Dennis/dad/grandpa moustache and you will always be in our hearts with your booming laughter and deep hugs. Keep sailing into the broad horizon wherever you are. Your contagious spirit and lust for life will live on through many memories and through the people whose lives you have touched – especially ours.