Death Notices – August 2019



Published August 7, 2019



Patricia Coffer

COFFER, Patricia – Passed away on August 2, 2019 in her 95th year at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Wife of the late James Coffer (1995). Loving mother of Michele (Ernie) Vilcsak, Susan (Steven) Apro and Stephen (Nancy). Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Pat. Dear grandmother of Danielle (Jeff), Nicole (Cliff), Peter (Chandrika), David (Ashley), Christopher (Shelley), Caitlin (Joe) and Matthew. Step-grandmother to AmyLynn (Brian) and Andrew (Jennifer). Dear great-grandmother of 10 and step great-grandmother to 10. Mum was born on the Isle of Wight, England in 1925. She was the youngest of 9 (all predeceased). She is survived by many nieces and nephews and managed to maintain contact with most of them throughout the years. She was especially close to her niece Glyn and her husband Peter Groves, who called her every month for years to keep her updated on Isle of Wight news. Mum spent much of her later life living in Port Dover where she had a rich social life. She was a Lifetime Member of the Port Dover Legion and a member of the Horticultural Club. Mum had an amazing ability for facts and was the conduit for family news. We were truly fortunate to have had her in our lives for so long. She will be missed. Special thanks to Dr. Brandt-Vegas and his team and also the special nurses on the fourth floor at St. Joe’s for their kind and compassionate care of our mother. According to Mum’s wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no service. If desired, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to M.A. Clark Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Becky McGee

McGEE, Rebecca “Becky” (nee Hagen) of Port Dover, passed away suddenly at her home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the age of 56. Loved and cherished mother of Sarah McGee of Port Dover. Dear sister of Jennifer Miller and Steve Wallace, and Tim Hagen all of Port Dover. Becky will be sadly missed by her beloved companion Allie. Predeceased by her parents Terry and Veronica Hagen. In her younger days Becky loved to play sports and over the years developed great compassion for all animals. Family and friends are invited to share their memories of Becky at visitation at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Service to Celebrate Becky’s life will be held at Grace United Church (Chapman and St. George Streets), Port Dover on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. The Reverend Kathryn Vance officiating. Cremation to follow. For those wishing, donations to the Simcoe and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

John Squires

SQUIRES, John G. A. “Jack” – Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones in his 80th year after a short battle with Leukemia. He leaves behind his beloved wife Sharon of over 50 years. Loving father of Niki (Ian) Mitchell and amazing Gpa to Brittany (Hope) McGilly Mitchell and Jadian Mitchell. John is survived by Tammy Paterson, Terry and Kevin Squires and their children, his sister Carol (Joe) Torrente, brother Keith Squires and all of his nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his mother Dorothy Kishinsky, son Scott Squires and brother Brucie Kishinksy. Formerly of Port Dover, John operated Ace TV for over 40 years with his wife. He was known for his kind heart, a great sense of humour and his contagious laughter by his family and friends. Special thanks to Lorraine White and his entire care team for making John’s final weeks comfortable. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Port Dover Legion, 208 Market St. E., from 1 to 3 p.m. Those wishing to make a donation in Jack’s memory are asked to consider Camp Trillium/Rainbow Lake in Waterford or a charity close to your heart. Arrangements entrusted to South Coast Funeral and Cremation Alternatives, 71 Norfolk St. N., Simcoe. Online condolences at www.southcoastfuneralservice.com

John Taylor

TAYLOR, John – The love of my life died on August 2, 2019 in his 87th year: Born May 11, 1933. He will be dearly missed by his wife Gail Heald-Taylor; his sons, Adam Taylor (Tamy), Wesley Heald, Blake Heald (Gina), Ron Heald (Maureen) and sister, Gloria Taylor. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Kasey, Kody, Nathan, Matt and Amy. He was predeceased by his loving daughter, Kimberly Dawn. He will forever be remembered for his wicked, dry sense of humour, his love of family, friends and his dedication to Qigong. Celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at “The Lodge”, 733 Lakeshore Rd., Selkirk, Ontario N0A 1P0. A gathering between 1 and 4 p.m with a brief reflection at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, Dunnville. www.rhbanderson.com