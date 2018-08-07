Death Notices – August 2018

Published August 8, 2018

Grace (Whittam) Waldschmidt

(1928 – 2018)

Grace Ellen Waldschmidt (nee Whittam) of Port Dover, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Caressant Care Nursing Home in Courtland, in her 90th year. Dear mother of Bill Waldschmidt, Jim Waldschmidt, Pat Curtis (Barry), and Bob Waldschmidt (Jan). Predeceased by her husband Roy Waldschmidt, and three brothers, John, Harold, and Howard Whittam. She will be greatly missed by her seven grandchildren, Bill Waldschmidt Jr., Kelley Waldschmidt, Tyler Waldschmidt, CJ Sulston, Jo Vallee, Krista White, and Dana Wallis, and several great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to the nurses, personal support workers, therapists, and staff, at Courtland Nursing Home, for their excellent care and compassion. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Caressant Care Nursing Home in Courtland, specified for “Staff Appreciation” or a charity of your choice.

Grace will be buried at the Port Dover Cemetery, at a private family service. Ostrander’s Funeral Home, 43 Bidwell Street, Tillsonburg (519-842-5221) are in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends and relatives at a celebration of life that will be held in Port Dover, at a later date.

