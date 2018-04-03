Death Notices April 2018

Published April 4th

Barbara Eugenie (Jamieson) Luciani

Barbara Eugenie (Jamieson) Luciani — At Cedarwood Village Nursing Home, Simcoe, on March 29, 2018 with her niece Carol Mummery at her side. Left to mourn are her husband of 52 years, Angelo, of Simcoe, brother, Chuck (Gail) Jamieson, and sister Pat Luton of Port Dover, brother-in-law, Alex Bartkiw, of Niagara Falls, sister-in-law, Rita Bonaccorso, Simcoe, Wanda Luciani, brother-in-law John (Carol) Luciani, Delhi, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her parents, Ford and Ella (Nunn) Jamieson, her twin sister Nancy Bartkiw, Angelo’s parents, Pat and Mary Luciani, and brothers-in-law Bob Luton, Tony Bonaccorso, Michael Luciani.

Barbara was a dedicated, caring Registered Nurse. After her training, she worked as a Public Health Nurse, nursed at Norfolk General Hospital, CPRI in London before she and Angelo retired in Simcoe. She was “always fine”, always “had a smile”. She liked to knit, garden, walk and help others.

As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held at the Port Dover Cemetery at a later date, Rev. Jeff Smith officiating. Anyone wishing to make donations in Barb’s memory is asked to consider the Canadian Cancer Society or charity of their choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave Port Dover. Online condolences and donations can be made www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

LIFE IS PRECIOUS,

HANDLE WITH CARE!

Frances Mansley

MANSLEY, Frances Maria – At her home in Simcoe on March 27, 2018, Frances Mansley in her 69th year. Beloved wife of Larry Mansley. Dear mother of Larry Mansley (Beth) and Lisa Ritchie-Carpenter (Keith). Cherished grandmother of Meagan Mansley, Taylor Mansley, Alexandra Ritchie, Julia Ritchie and Mitchell Mansley. She is survived by her brothers John Goldsmith (Kelly) and Alexander Goldsmith (Karen), her sisters Jackie Goldsmith-Johansen (Reb), Linda Weaver and Denise Butt (Eric). Predeceased by her sister Susan and brothers-in-law Ed and Glen. Frances worked for sixteen years at Gourmet Baker in Simcoe. Friends are invited to call at The Ferris Funeral Home , 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe on Monday, April 2, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. followed by cremation and interment in Port Dover Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.ferrisfuneral.com.