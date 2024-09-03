Businesses say 2024 summer was strong

By Jacob Fehr

SUMMER is the busiest time of year in Port Dover. As a town known for tourism, the community annually anticipates droves of visitors between June and September. Many local business owners consider summer the most important season for their stores. The Maple Leaf spoke to Lighthouse Theatre and some business owners about how their summers went this year.

Lighthouse Festival marketing and communications manager Don Kearney-Bourque said the organization “had a great season this past summer” at Lighthouse Theatre. Some theatregoers brought their business to other places in Port Dover, too.

“We’ve exceeded sales targets for a number of our shows, so we’re quite pleased on that front,” Mr. Kearney-Bourque said. “We’ve also noticed patrons attending restaurants and shops before or after shows, so that’s great news for Port Dover and Norfolk County.”

Comparing this summer to last summer, Lighthouse “noticed an increase in patrons this year, which we’re very pleased about,” he said. He mentioned the organization attended many festivals this year to promote itself and has observed an increase in “the number of people interested in Lighthouse.”

“I think people felt cloistered during the pandemic and were hesitant to do things after it subsided, but they now feel more energized to go out and do things to make up for the years they couldn’t. We’re very happy to see that business is rebounding and is up from last year,” he explained.

Lighthouse has also noticed changes in how audiences arrive for shows and the kind of shows they attend.

“We’ve seen an increase in our patrons attending our relaxed performances, which creates an environment where barriers are removed or reduced for people that wouldn’t be able to attend a regular show. We’ve also observed more group tours, indicating that people are feeling better about travelling together,” Mr. Kearney-Bourque said.

“Mostly, we feel that audiences are ready to laugh again after several years of less than stellar headlines so that’s the most welcome change.”

o o o

Fisherman’s Catch owner Debbie Knechtel said the restaurant was busy this summer.

“It’s been really good. We’ve had a great summer,” Ms. Knechtel said.

She stated they were busier last year but “still had a really good year” in 2024. Staff haven’t noticed any changes in the restaurant’s clientele.

“Same as usual,” she said.

o o o

Cindy Vanderstar, owner of C-Squared Home, Cashmere & Cobwebs, and Second to None on Main Street, said business was good at her stores this summer.

“We have been very busy at all of our stores, and it started much earlier this year with the better spring weather. So we actually went to seven days a week in March rather than May!” Ms. Vanderstar said.

One of the trends she’s noticed this year is an increase in shoppers from other areas.

“Sales are up. Traffic is up. And yes, we are getting a lot more visitors from the GTA, Hamilton, Europe [and the] U.S. We make a point of asking,” she said.

“It definitely seems like Port Dover has been discovered by city folks as a great place to visit that’s within an easy distance. With better weather, great shops and restaurants, and of course the beach and water.”

Seeing unfamiliar customers is important for her stores because “locals are not our core business—80 per cent [is] from out of the area.”

Another trend she’s seen this year and is “thrilled about” is an increase in younger shoppers at Second to None and the vintage section of Cashmere & Cobwebs.

Ms. Vanderstar elaborated on how business differs between her stores. C-Squared Home and Cashmere & Cobwebs share a location at 334 Main Street, which impacts sales, while Second to None has its own space at 335 Main Street.

“Cashmere & Cobwebs has the fashions and the home décor combination, which we are changing. It is a constant draw for folks because they get two stores in one and say they can always find something. We try to choose unique, quality items at the most affordable prices. That reputation is what brings people in.

“Second to None… is a completely different animal. Gals who know their designers and brands are flocking to this store—it has been a destination for many ‘city’ people because our quality, choice and selection are so good. They find ‘treasures,’ they say.

“The theatre has used our fashions for their productions, influencers have promoted us, and we know other businesses are buying from us! It is truly a phenomenon. And they can order online where we have close to 2,000 pieces. This store is expected to explode with our future plans and changes coming,” she explained.

She attributes strong business this summer to promotion, local events, steady hours, and attention to detail.

“We work very hard to promote our businesses. Theatregoers have helped (we are a sponsor of the theatre), lots of beachgoers, the various events like Art in the Park, Canada Day… being open seven days a week is very important during the summer and keeping those consistent hours,” she said.

“And we keep an eye on our mix of products. As well, we sell and promote our online business, which draws in lots of people specifically from outside the area.”

o o o

Stephanie Misner, owner of North Shore Soapworks at 359 Main Street, said her first summer with the business has been good and met her expectations “thanks to my great patrons and staff.” She mentioned they’ve made some significant changes at the store.

“It’s been going well. Lots of new things,” Ms. Misner said. “It’s certainly been a learning curve: the name change was a big one, and with that a point-of-sale system, and a new website, [making] online ordering now available.” Online ordering through northshoresoapworks.com has expanded her ability to serve customers.

While a lot has changed at the shop, she suspects customers appreciate that they can still find their preferred products from the staff they know.

“I think people have been pleasantly surprised. I think they were worried things would change but all their favourites and familiar faces are still here,” she said.

Ms. Misner believes Port Dover’s 2024 paid parking arrangement has helped boost business on her block, which she loves being part of.

“I love my block. It’s been a lot of new and exciting things [here]. We certainly help each other. It’s a great little community,” she said.

“And it’s great being a part of the [Port Dover] Board of Trade. It’s such a vibrant downtown. We’re lucky.”

She also loves the local customers who have shopped at her store throughout the year.

“Although we depend on tourism, it’s the locals who keep us going by supporting us all year long. It makes a difference. Shop local,” she said.

“All in all, it’s been a great summer and I’m looking forward to the next six months.”

o o o

Lakeside Décor owner Denise Kirby reported a strong summer for her store at 19 Harbour Street.

“Last year was not a good year but this year has been amazing,” Ms. Kirby said. She believes removing paid parking on Harbour Street helped her store “tremendously.”

On April 1, she started a guest book at her store for customers to sign and indicate where they’re from. She said she’s blown away by the variety of visitors she receives.

“I wanted to prove to people that a lot of people come to this town,” she explained. “It’s amazing what they say and why they come here. I find it interesting.”

Her shop has had customers this year from locales around the globe—from Texas to Transylvania. “I’m so happy we did it. It’s been very rewarding,” she said.

“The only thing we’re concerned with is the road and why it needs to be fixed.”

Ms. Kirby opposes municipal plans to make traffic one-way on Harbour Street and widen its sidewalk. In her opinion, those who support the existing plan would change their views if they watched vehicle and pedestrian traffic around her store.

“Why do they have to make it a one-way? Just beautify the pier,” she said. “I think it’ll cause a huge accident down the road if they make it a one-way there.”

She pointed out that many pedestrians walk on the street rather than the sidewalk there and suggested they’ll continue to do so, making sidewalk expansion unnecessary.

“People will still walk on the road; they just don’t use sidewalks. So why spend all this money to expand the sidewalks when people aren’t going to use it?” she said.

“I’m a little concerned about really why they’re doing it. I don’t think it’s going to help the businesses down here, I think that it’s going to hurt them.”

o o o

Willie’s co-owner Andrea Cronmiller said, “Business has been decent, but somewhat average,” for the restaurant this summer. Their customers are content with the current parking plan in downtown Port Dover.

“Sales have increased by approximately 4.5 per cent compared to last year, which we attribute to the clarity about the beach being open and the resolved parking situation. With fewer questions and complaints about parking, our customers seem happier and more relaxed,” Ms. Cronmiller said.

Cool conditions have kept some customers away this summer, but they’re optimistic sunnier days are ahead.

“As always, our sales are highly weather-dependent. Unfortunately, August has been cool, cloudy and rainy, which deters out-of-town visitors. Even if the rain doesn’t materialize, a forecast predicting bad weather significantly impacts our foot traffic.

“On warm, sunny days, however, the beach and shops are busy, and many visitors stop by to enjoy a Willie Burger or some Hewitt’s ice cream. We’re hopeful that the rest of August and September will bring more warm, sunny weather.”

Originally published August 28, 2024