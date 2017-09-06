Death Notices September 2017

Published September 13th

Richard Esseltine

ESSELTINE, Richard – Passed away on September 8, 2017 peacefully at Woodingford Lodge, Tillsonburg, at the age of 94 years. Born on the Esseltine family Homestead on the 8th Concession of Dereham Township on February 9, 1923, son of the late Russell Esseltine and the former Lettia Williams. He served his country and answered his call during WWII, serving in Western Canada with the R.C.A.F. After the war, he returned to Dereham Township where he farmed with his father. He later entered a teaching career where he held positions at Port Dover Composite School and Valley Heights Secondary School. Retiring in 1996 after 34 years. He was dedicated to the goals of Lionism and in service to the community of Port Dover. Much loved husband of Marion (Fenn) Esseltine. Loving father and father-in-law to Carolyn and Donald Pho of Regina, Sask; Rick and Judy Esseltine of Mission, B.C.; Susan and Peter Hazen, of Uxbridge; and Rusty and Kathy Esseltine, of Otterville. Proud and loving grandfather of six grandchildren, Derek Pho, Robyn Esseltine, Jason and Aaron Hazen, Jamie and Kristy Esseltine, eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a much-loved young son, Robin, and an infant daughter, Ann Marie. Also predeceased by sisters, Shirley and Olive, and brother, Melvin. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Maurice J. Verhoeve Funeral Homes – Burial and Cremation Services Inc., 262 Broadway, Tillsonburg (519-842-4238). Visitation was held in the Maurice J. Verhoeve Funeral Homes Chapel, on Monday, Sept. 11, 7 – 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. A Funeral Service followed at 11 a.m., officiated by Christina Crawford, interim minister of Otterville United Church. Interment followed in the Delmer Cemetery. Luncheon was served at the Tillsonburg Legion. Memorial Donations may be made (by cheque only) to the “Port Dover Lions Club” or to a charity of your choice. Personal condolences and favourite memories can be shared at www.verhoevefuneralhomes.com

Joy Field

FIELD, Joy Yvonne Joliffe – Passed away at Cedarwood Village, Simcoe on September 6, 2017 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her parents, Louis Victor and Ena Irving Joliffe and her brother Frank Forsyth Joliffe. Cherished wife of Graydon Field for 74 years and loving mother of the late Kathryn Zimmer and the late David Craig Field. Surviving are her son-in-law Hugh Zimmer, Tillsonburg and daughter-in-law Janice Field, Springvale, sister Ruth (Clayton) Coates of Calgary and their family including five grandchildren, Kerri Field of Port Dover and Kristopher Field of Simcoe, Adam (Ann) Zimmer of Kitchener, Rebecca (Paul) Payne of Guelph, Victoria (Hans) Borgijink of St. Mary’s and five great-grandchildren, Samantha Zimmer, Isabella Zimmer, Nathan Borgijink, Persephone Payne and Viktor Payne. Joy was a teacher and taught music in many rural schools in Haldimand County as well as in Simcoe Elementary Schools. She was a church organist for more than 65 years retiring from St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Port Dover in 2000. She volunteered in many organizations including Lakeshore Women’s Institute, the Children’s Aid Society, Nanticoke CGIT, St. Paul’s Club – Port Dover, Simcoe Music Festival, Port Dover Lions Club where she received a Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, Norfolk General Hospital Auxiliary and was Chair of the Norfolk Hospital Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norfolk General Hospital Foundation or St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Port Dover. Arrangements entrusted to Ferris Funeral Home, Simcoe (519-426-1314 or www.ferrisfuneral.com).

Ron Gray

GRAY, Ronald of Port Dover passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Norfolk General Hospital in his 86th year. Loving husband of Joan, dear father of Kenneth (Marilyn) of Essex, John (Ginnie) of Caledonia, Marilyn (William) Clark of Dresden and son-in-law Mike Margetan (Marilyn) of Vittoria. Sadly missed by sister Margaret Henderson and sisters-in-law Lynne and Audrey. Proud grandfather of Donald, Amanda, Kyle, Melissa, Russell, Eric, Britany, Chris and great-grandchildren Nekka, Dominick, Shaelynn and Hunter. Predeceased by his parents Russell and Laura, daughter Deborah, brothers Gerald, Oak, Aubrey and John, sister June Wilson, brothers-in-law Doug Wilson and Harold Henderson. Ron enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing golf, he was also a long time member of Knox Presbyterian Church. Friends were invited to meet with the family to share their memories of Ron at Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530) on Monday, September 11, 2017 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service in Ron’s memory in the funeral home Chapel at 2 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date. Pastor Pam Hogewoning officiated. For those wishing, donations to Knox Presbyterian Church or the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Online donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Peter Kalina

KALINA, Peter – Passed away at Norfolk General Hospital on Monday, September 11, 2017 in his 77th year. Dearly loved husband of Eva. Friends are invited for visitation to share their memories of Peter on Thursday, September 14, 2017 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. with service to follow in funeral home Chapel at 3 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Waters Funeral Home, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530). Online donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca.

Paul Smithson

SMITHSON: Paul William – Peacefully with his family by his side at the Norfolk General Hospital on Friday, September 1, 2017 in his 54th year. Son of Meta Marie Smithson and the late John Smithson. Survived by his sons Blake and Travis and their mother Sheri. Dear brother to Wayne of Wyecombe, James (Sandy) of Simcoe, Penny Vandendriessche (Roger) of Norwich and Sherry Moncrieffe (Glen) of Hagersville. Also several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers George and Dennis. In his early life Paul loved to play hockey and later developed a love for his truck and trucking. Paul will certainly be missed by his best four-legged friend “Hank”. A celebration of Paul’s life will take place Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Army Navy Air Force Club at 53 Water Street, Simcoe. South Coast Funeral & Cremation Alternatives Inc., 71 Norfolk Street North, Simcoe (519-426-5102) in care of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.southcoastfuneralservice.com. The family would especially like to thank the staff at Norfolk General Hospital and South Coast Funeral and Cremation Alternatives for their support and guidance through this difficult time.

Margaret Rose Dorey-West

DOREY-WEST, Margaret Rose – At Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on September 7, 2017, Margaret Rose Dorey-West of Simcoe in her 79th year. Margaret Rose is survived by her brother James West (Margery) and sisters Marianne Botting (late husband Dick) and Kimberley LaFleur (Chuck) as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her parents Winnifred and James West and her brother Douglas West. She was employed by Corrections Canada for 35 years in British Columbia retiring in 2005 and served her Lord in a convent in New Mexico for ten years. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree, Bachelor of Religious Studies and a Degree for counselling at a hospital. She had served twelve years with the Canadian Women’s Army Corp. and was a member of Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 79 and the Ladies Auxiliary. She served as Zone Commander of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Legion and was Veteran’s Services Officer at Branch 79. She also enjoyed extensive travel. Friends are invited to call at The Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A combined Legion Auxiliary Service and Legion Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. followed by interment at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.ferrisfuneral.com.

Published September 6th

Bill Anticknap

ANTICKNAP, William Fred. 1944 – 2017. Passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home on Saturday, August 19, 2017 in his 73rd year. Beloved soulmate of Karen (nee Stone) since 1968, and proud and cherished father of daughter, Allison Marie of Brantford and son, Kristin William (Julianne) of China. Brother to Ronald (Beverley) of Fergus, Marie (the late John) of Goderich, and James (Donna) of Atwood. Brother-in-law to Bruce Stone and Katherine (Bob) Ronson. Forever remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Bill’s education started with completing his studies to become a Registered Nurse, and then later pursued a Baccalaureate in the Science of Nursing. He chaired the Founding process for the Canadian Nursing Students Association (CNSA) of Canada (http://cnsa.ca/about-us/cunsa-cnsa-a-beginning-history/). Bill’s career began as a nurse and later moved into health education, working 22 years at the Brantford General Hospital, 5 years at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital and 5 years at the Hamilton Regional Cancer Centre. He accumulated a vast variety of skills and implemented much advancement in the delivery of Health Care Education. Bill enjoyed attending special events, camping with his family and travelling, especially to Tennessee, which was an annual trip every October for 30 plus years. Bill also found enjoyment in woodworking, gardening, photography and music, particularly the organ. Bill was also known for his commitment in serving many professional and community associations, and assisting with functions at his church. Most days in Brantford, Bill could be found having coffee at McDonald’s or when in Port Dover enjoying the sunshine at the pier. He will be deeply missed by the many friends he has met along his journey. On behalf of the family a special thank you to all the staff and nurses from the Stedman Hospice palliative care team for all your support and kindness. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends at the Dennis Toll Funeral Home, 55 Charing Cross Street, Brantford on Friday, September 8, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. A funeral service celebrating Bill’s life will be held at St. James United Church, 150 Colborne Street S., Simcoe on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. with Rev. B. Bain officiating. Interment to follow at a later date. The family would appreciate expressions of sympathy be offered as donations to St. James United Church, Simcoe or the Stedman Community Hospice or your favourite charity. www.dennistoll.ca



George “Dennis” Carr

CARR, George “Dennis” passed away August 28, 2017 at 95 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Flaherty). Devoted father of Dennis Jr. (Carol), Paul (Kristina) and Elaine. Grandfather of Heather (Drew), Patricia, Michael (Linda), Scott (Wendy), Elizabeth (Rob), and Joanne (Sean). Great-grandfather of Andrew, Austin, Amelia, Emerson, Hannah, Jaxon and Aedan. Predeceased by parents John and Eva Carr, sister Joan and brother Trevor, all of England. Retired member of the Dundas and Hamilton Wentworth Regional Police Force. RAF Veteran of WWII. Friends and family were invited to Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main St., Dundas on Thursday, August 31, 2017 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers were held Thursday evening at 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral Mass was held at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 58 Sydenham St., Dundas on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 10 a.m. Burial followed at St. Augustine’s Cemetery.

Ed Davey

DAVEY, Edwyn MacKinnon. Celebration Of Life: On Saturday, September 16, 2017, the family of Ed Davey wish to invite you to the Hagersville Legion between 1 & 4 p.m. There will be a time to reminisce, enjoy refreshments and mingle with Ed’s family and friends. At 2:00 p.m. a few of Ed’s friends will share memories and tell ‘stories’.

Arthur Robertson

ROBERTSON, Arthur Grenville of Port Dover passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Norfolk General Hospital. Loving husband of Shirley, dear father of Arthur Jr. Robertson (Marg), cherished dad of Gordon Kane (Cherryl), Pauline Marquis (Hal), and Darlene Pruden (Gerry). Proud grandfather of Gregory, Steven (Justine), Craig, and Katie. Great-grandfather of Kaiden, Kendra, Hannah, William, Clara and Ian. He will be missed by brothers Franklin and Freeman, sisters Katheren, Alberta, Kelly and Candice, as well as, many nieces and nephews. Arthur was a proud family man and an active member of the Woodhouse United Church. He was employed by Brinks Canada in Hamilton with 40 years service before retiring and also found time to be an auxiliary police officer for the OPP Burlington Detachment. A Memorial Service will be held to honour Arthur’s life at Woodhouse United Church (Hwy. 24 and Hwy. 6) Simcoe on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. The Reverend Jeff Smith officiating. A private interment will take place at a later date. Thompson Waters Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements (519-583-1530). For those wishing, donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca

Marie Wear

WEAR, Marie Hazel – Passed away at Norview Lodge, Simcoe on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 in her 89th year. Predeceased by her husbands Ralph and Ford. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Pam and Denton McBride of Port Dover, Lynne and Richard Leveiller of Port Dover and Susan and David Barrett of Simcoe. Cherished grandmother of Tamara (Kent) MacKelvie, Doug (Erin) Barrett, Geoff (Julie) Cayen, Paul (Petal) Cayen and great-grandmother of seven. Marie will be missed by her sister Evelyn Walker and brother-in-law Robert McIlwaine. Predeceased by her brother Harold; sisters, Marion Mailing and her husband Doug, Florence Nauss and her husband Archie, Phyllis Langley and her husband Lou, Joan (her twin) McIlwaine, Dora Marshall and her husband Fred, and brother-in-law Harold Walker. Marie had a special place in her heart for her furry friend Zoey. She loved to sew and dance. A Service of Remembrance will be held at Thompson Waters Funeral Home Chapel, 102 First Ave., Port Dover (519-583-1530) on Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 2:30 pm. The Reverend Jeff Smith officiating. For those wishing donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer Society of H/N would be greatly appreciated. On-line donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca