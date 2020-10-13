Death Notices – October 2020

Published October 14, 2020

Eleanor Siple-Hoover

SIPLE-HOOVER, Eleanor Marguerite – Peacefully at Dover Cliffs Long Term Care, Port Dover, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Eleanor was the wife of the late Stanley George Hoover (1971). Loving mother of Gayle (Rolly Cassidy) Hare of Port Dover, Deb (Rick) Sasseville of Port Dover and Millard Hoover of Kingston. Dear grandmother of Brook, Brent and Angela Hare, Ashley (Markus) Brinkmann, Dayna (Aaron) Marks, Melanie Hoover, and the late Tim Hoover. Great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her brothers Michael, Harry, Gerald and her sister Lillian Siple.

Eleanor was a long-standing member of the Selkirk Baptist Church, ministering as a Sunday School teacher, camp leader and choir member. All who knew her will miss her gentle, graceful nature and her easy laugh. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Dover Cliffs for the exceptional care that they provided to Ellie over the past number of years. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Cooper Funeral Home, Jarvis (519-587-4414). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca

An angel lived among us

A gift from God above.

She showered us with kindness

And shared with us her love.

Until we meet again, Mom.

Dennis Thomson

THOMSON, Dennis Cameron – It is with great sadness that the family of the late Dennis Cameron Thomson announce his sudden passing, in his 58th year. Dennis was predeceased by his parents Cameron and Madeline Thomson, brother Russell, sister Sharon and brother-in-law Jim. Left to mourn with fond and loving memories is his partner Leo Maloney of Port Dover, sisters Marie (George) Burke of Port Dover, Gail (Dave) Simmons of Port Dover, Anne McAlpine of Caledonia, and sister-in-law Betty (Dave) Eke of Chesley. Dennis was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, a great-great-niece and a great-great-nephew. He will be sadly missed by many friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Trinity Anglican Church, Simcoe. Interment Cheapside United Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Cooper Funeral Home, Jarvis (519-587-4414). If desired, donations to CAMH Toronto (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health) would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca

Lilianne Van Dam

VAN DAM, Lilianne Leonie Louise – At Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on October 7, 2020, Lilianne Van Dam of Simcoe in her 87th year. Predeceased by her first husband Lucien Van Dam (1999) and survived by her second husband Edward McCarthy. Dear mother of Ronnie and his wife Dorothy and Frank and his wife Carmen. Predeceased by a son Rudy (1977). Cherished grandmother of Darren (Ashley), Jason (Jill), Laura (Ken Edwards), Ian, Robyn and Thomas. Great grandmother of Jackie, Abby, Alex, William and Olivia. She is survived by her siblings Willy Drees (Jane), Gilbert Drees (Arlene), Astrid Koback (predeceased Bill) and Rita Thompson (Mark) Predeceased by two brothers Lucien and Ferdy Drees.

Lilianne was an active member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church and a former member of the Rhythmairs. A family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church followed by interment at Port Dover Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at ferrisfuneral.com.